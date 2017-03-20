Panthers re-sign Teddy Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

The Panthers hope to get better play in the secondary in 2017 than they enjoyed during the 2016 season and they’re bringing cornerback Teddy Williams back to help in that effort.

Williams became an unrestricted free agent earlier this month, but the Panthers announced on Monday that he has re-signed with the team. It’s a one-year deal for Williams.

Williams recorded the first interception of his NFL career last season, but only played in three games before a knee injury brought his season to an end. He also played in all 16 games for the Panthers during the 2015 season and has also seen action with the Jaguars, Colts, Cardinals and Bears.

Williams has been a reserve in each spot, but even that seemed like a stretch when he entered the NFL after running track and not playing football in college.