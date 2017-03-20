Patriots cut Tyler Gaffney

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Tyler Gaffney, a running back who showed promise in the preseason but couldn’t get on the field for the regular season for the Patriots last year, has been cut loose.

The Patriots announced that they cut Gaffney today.

A 2014 sixth-round pick of the Panthers, Gaffney never got on the field for them in the regular season, either. He opened some eyes in the Patriots’ first preseason game last year when he carried nine times for 64 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and he ended up spending most of the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

With the arrival of running back Rex Burkhead, the Patriots decided they have enough players at the position, and Gaffney was expendable.