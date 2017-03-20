Raiders announce EJ Manuel signing

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

There’s a new quarterback on the Raiders roster.

The Raiders announced Monday that they have signed EJ Manuel as a free agent. A report last week indicated that Manuel would be making his way to Oakland.

Manuel was a Bills first-round pick in 2013 and opened his rookie year as the starter in Buffalo. He started all 10 games he played that year, but was benched in favor of Kyle Orton after four games the next year and spent the last two years backing up Tyrod Taylor.

Matt McGloin, last year’s No. 2 in Oakland, is currently a free agent. Whether he winds up returning or not, the presence of 2016 fourth-round pick Connor Cook means that Manuel won’t be sliding into that role without winning a competition over the summer.