Raiders re-sign long snapper Jon Condo

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

The Raiders haven’t made a lasting change at long snapper since the 2007 season and they aren’t in any hurry to change that.

The team announced on Monday that they have re-signed Jon Condo.

Condo took over as the team’s long snapper in 2007 and has done the duties for all but three of the team’s games since the start of that season. He missed all three while dealing with a shoulder injury late in the 2015 season.

Condo has been selected to two Pro Bowls during his time with the Raiders and is tied for 18th in team history with 157 games played. A full 16-game slate in 2016 would move him into a tie for 15th with Don Mosebar and Pete Banaszak.