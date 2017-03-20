Report: Contract parameters “mostly in place” for Saints, Malcolm Butler

Cornerback Malcolm Butler met with the Saints last week and his visit ended without the announcement of an offer sheet that would bring us closer to finding out where Butler will play in 2017.
The conversations between team and player still appear to have been productive, however. Mike Giardi of CSN New England reports that parameters for a contract are “mostly in place” between Butler and New Orleans. Per Giardi, the amount of guaranteed money is still the source of “quibbling” in the negotiations.
Butler was tendered as a restricted free agent at the first-round level by the Patriots, which means New England can match any offer or get a first-round pick in return. If that’s how things played out with the Saints, they’d be giving up the 11th overall pick rather than the No. 32 pick they received from the Patriots in the trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
They might prefer to send that pick back to New England, although that can’t happen unless Butler signs his tender with the Patriots. As long as he’s unsigned, Butler can’t be traded and things will stay in a holding pattern until Butler signs something with either team.
The Patriots should do the right thing and match the offer if it’s reasonable.
It’s a one-way ticket to nowhere for Butler, unless the contract is lucrative in guarantees.
Play one more year for the Patriots, you get the opportunity to be a hero in games that mean something in front of national audiences. That means a really big payday in 2018 with the team of your choice.
Play for the Saints, and you disappear into a mediocre defense where the other team just avoids you, so your numbers drop, your big plays go away, and no one sees your games because you’re in a mediocre division outside of all major media markets. All for a likely lesser salary because you’re jumping ship now.
I’m all for Butler taking the path that’s best for him and his family, but we’ve seen this story before.
The Patriots are simply the best at every facet of the NFL. Amazing how much they’ve been able to improve their roster after winning the Super Bowl. Gilmore wasn’t used right in Buffalo but Belichick will put him in the right spot to succeed. And in an era where no one trades anymore the Patriots, the Pats pull off 3 crucial trades to kickoff free agency with this 4th right around the corner
