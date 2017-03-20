Report: Giants to re-sign linebacker Keenan Robinson

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 20, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT

After a couple of free agent visits with other teams, linebacker Keenan Robinson has elected to stay in New York.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Robinson will re-sign with the Giants.

Robinson made six starts in 16 games played for the Giants last season. Robinson recorded 83 tackles with seven passes defended on the year. His 83 tackles ranked fourth on the team despite not being a full-time starter.

Robinson had visits with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills before agreeing to remain in New York.