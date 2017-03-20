Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

The case of the missing Super Bowl jersey may have been cracked.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the FBI and NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey and it will be returned. Glazer reports that the FBI got involved because the jersey was on foreign soil.

There’s no word on whether anyone has been arrested in the investigation, which Houston police said they considered a felony given the value of the jersey, which could have gone for $500,000 at a sports memorabilia auction.

Brady, who won the Super Bowl MVP award for leading the Patriots to a historic comeback win in overtime, has said he was optimistic the jersey would be found, and the Patriots have said the same. It appears that optimism was warranted, as the jersey is now on the way back to where it belongs.