Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT
The case of the missing Super Bowl jersey may have been cracked.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the FBI and NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey and it will be returned. Glazer reports that the FBI got involved because the jersey was on foreign soil.

There’s no word on whether anyone has been arrested in the investigation, which Houston police said they considered a felony given the value of the jersey, which could have gone for $500,000 at a sports memorabilia auction.

Brady, who won the Super Bowl MVP award for leading the Patriots to a historic comeback win in overtime, has said he was optimistic the jersey would be found, and the Patriots have said the same. It appears that optimism was warranted, as the jersey is now on the way back to where it belongs.

7 Responses to “Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found”
  1. stucats says: Mar 20, 2017 8:10 AM

    OH THANK GOODNESS!

    NOW I CAN SLEEP WELL TONIGHT.

  2. A happy green parrot says: Mar 20, 2017 8:12 AM

    So clearly the missing piece of info here and what everyone wants to know is…where was it?

  3. footballisnotthatimportant says: Mar 20, 2017 8:13 AM

    We tasked the FBI to find a freaking football jersey?

    I’m not going to lie, sometimes I really don’t like America.

  4. Flash1287 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:13 AM

    GOAT

  5. A happy green parrot says: Mar 20, 2017 8:14 AM

    Had it been altered to look like a Terry Bradshaw jersey which got discovered when it was recently sold for 66k?

  6. Indybear says: Mar 20, 2017 8:14 AM

    This development must surely mean that total world peace is not too far off in the distance.

  7. dcpatfan says: Mar 20, 2017 8:16 AM

    The Undisputed Greatest NFL Player Of All Time, Tom “Terrific” Brady’s only concern is when the next Superbowl Jersey is fitted with the appropriate Superbowl Sheild.

