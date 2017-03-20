 Skip to content

Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

The case of the missing Super Bowl jersey may have been cracked.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the FBI and NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey and it will be returned. Glazer reports that the FBI got involved because the jersey was on foreign soil.

There’s no word on whether anyone has been arrested in the investigation, which Houston police said they considered a felony given the value of the jersey, which could have gone for $500,000 at a sports memorabilia auction.

Brady, who won the Super Bowl MVP award for leading the Patriots to a historic comeback win in overtime, has said he was optimistic the jersey would be found, and the Patriots have said the same. It appears that optimism was warranted, as the jersey is now on the way back to where it belongs.

Permalink 75 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
75 Responses to “Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found”
  1. stucats says: Mar 20, 2017 8:10 AM

    OH THANK GOODNESS!

    NOW I CAN SLEEP WELL TONIGHT.

  2. A happy green parrot says: Mar 20, 2017 8:12 AM

    So clearly the missing piece of info here and what everyone wants to know is…where was it?

  3. footballisnotthatimportant says: Mar 20, 2017 8:13 AM

    We tasked the FBI to find a freaking football jersey?

    I’m not going to lie, sometimes I really don’t like America.

  4. Flash1287 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:13 AM

    GOAT

  5. A happy green parrot says: Mar 20, 2017 8:14 AM

    Had it been altered to look like a Terry Bradshaw jersey which got discovered when it was recently sold for 66k?

  6. Indybear says: Mar 20, 2017 8:14 AM

    This development must surely mean that total world peace is not too far off in the distance.

  7. dcpatfan says: Mar 20, 2017 8:16 AM

    The Undisputed Greatest NFL Player Of All Time, Tom “Terrific” Brady’s only concern is when the next Superbowl Jersey is fitted with the appropriate Superbowl Sheild.

  8. mannyiac says: Mar 20, 2017 8:17 AM

    Good to have that piece of history back where it belongs.

  9. erif4 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:18 AM

    Outside of New England who cares?

  10. rdrs68 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:18 AM

    Now we can ALL rest easy! I hope no animals or children were injured during the recovery effort.

  11. patsfanva says: Mar 20, 2017 8:20 AM

    Putin strikes again

  12. spammerscrammer says: Mar 20, 2017 8:20 AM

    Our national nightmare has finally ended.
    Phew!!! That was a close one.

  13. ralphwilsonisrich says: Mar 20, 2017 8:21 AM

    Shield sp

  14. A happy green parrot says: Mar 20, 2017 8:21 AM

    Was this foreign soil like Russia or something or like Jets or Steelers territory?

  15. codythao35 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:22 AM

    My goodness, FBI needs to focus doing their job on something more important, such as solving murders cases, rape, etc., stop wasting our money and time on stupid things.

  16. tombradyisgod says: Mar 20, 2017 8:23 AM

    The Russians did it

  17. boblavoie says: Mar 20, 2017 8:23 AM

    All this publicity and circumstance should double its value to a cool million! Happy he is getting it back though – he’s one of the good guys.

  18. jm91rs says: Mar 20, 2017 8:24 AM

    footballisnotthatimportant says:
    Mar 20, 2017 8:13 AM

    We tasked the FBI to find a freaking football jersey?

    I’m not going to lie, sometimes I really don’t like America.
    ___________________________________

    If you owned something worth half a million and it ended up on foreign soil, wouldn’t you want the FBI involved too?

  19. piratefreedom says: Mar 20, 2017 8:24 AM

    This might hurt my “yes, this is that jersey” sales on the dark net so I’m calling fake news on the whole thing.
    FAKE!!!

  20. tcostant says: Mar 20, 2017 8:25 AM

    It wasn’t worth $500K ince everyone new it was stolen.

  21. loudpackmatt says: Mar 20, 2017 8:25 AM

    told u guys it was over seas but nobody believed me smh

  22. LyinRogerMustGo says: Mar 20, 2017 8:26 AM

    While the FBI is thinking about the NFL maybe they ought to start looking into them, and how the total farce and completely fabricated cheating scandal otherwise known as Deflategate came to be.

    #LyinRoger will look good in orange, yes?

    🙂

  23. wlewis1976 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:27 AM

    It was in the belly of that pregnant giraffe, that’s why it was so hard to find.

  24. johny248 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:27 AM

    Lol good luck getting back to the US, will probably be denied due to Trump’s travel ban. I’m sure some rich guy from a Muslim dominat country forked over the money for it.

  25. LyinRogerMustGo says: Mar 20, 2017 8:27 AM

    footballisnotthatimportant says:
    Mar 20, 2017 8:13 AM
    We tasked the FBI to find a freaking football jersey?


    Crossing state lines with stolen goods= a federal crime

    Not rocket science 🙂

  26. scrapedogg says: Mar 20, 2017 8:28 AM

    Goodell’s vacation home in Italy? Oh whoops, where did this thing come from sewn into the lining of my suitcase??

  27. coachdaddioman says: Mar 20, 2017 8:30 AM

    has it also been learned that trump traded it to putin for rigging the election?

  28. njoberg says: Mar 20, 2017 8:30 AM

    We tasked the FBI to find a freaking football jersey?

    I’m not going to lie, sometimes I really don’t like America.

    You can always move🤔

  29. willycents says: Mar 20, 2017 8:31 AM

    Senator Schumer (while crying), “The Russians did it in collusion with the Trump campaign.”

  30. wib22 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:32 AM

    Shocked that Goodell’s henchman went that far

  31. swineflooo says: Mar 20, 2017 8:32 AM

    Mike kensil took it

  32. gacoltfan says: Mar 20, 2017 8:32 AM

    If you really care about this, you have problems.

  33. bpurd says: Mar 20, 2017 8:33 AM

    Probably found it in Russia along with Kraft’s SB ring and Trump’s toupee.

  34. lewsblues says: Mar 20, 2017 8:34 AM

    Russia?

  35. reprob8 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:34 AM

    I’m sure that an amnesty agreement was negotiated, which includes keeping the perpetrator’s identity confidential.

  36. terripet says: Mar 20, 2017 8:34 AM

    He should give it to the falcons for letting them win

  37. geemoney9 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:35 AM

    That one is a FAKE, I already sold the real one to TRUMP

  38. gorilladunk says: Mar 20, 2017 8:35 AM

    Found inside Robert Kraft’s travel bag while on vacation in Italy.

  39. metlifeteardown says: Mar 20, 2017 8:35 AM

    First SB MVP with a pick 6. Montana 0 picks in 4 games. Montana also took hits from Burt and Marshall that don’t exist in NFL anymore. Different era. Staubach would have absolutely killed it in today’s NFL too. In the discussion.

  40. bueller101 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:35 AM

    Glad the FBI is on it. I hate it when the feds waste their time fighting terrorists.

  41. ninjapleazee says: Mar 20, 2017 8:36 AM

    Thought he destroyed it because you know.. only innocent people destroy evidence.

  42. factschecker says: Mar 20, 2017 8:36 AM

    Case closed. Far out! Now we can dedicate more time and, like…man power to finding the people that stole “The Dudes” Creedence man.

  43. mountaingirl39 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:36 AM

    The world is a safer place now that the jerseys been found, Said no one.

  44. demolition510 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:36 AM

    Hmmmm. Since everyone use to blame Obama for everything. And Brady is good friends with Trump…….

  45. ninjapleazee says: Mar 20, 2017 8:36 AM

    Thought he destroyed it, cuz you know…. innocent people destroy evidence.

  46. bobsacamano2 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:36 AM

    Our long national nightmare is over.

  47. petedutcher says: Mar 20, 2017 8:39 AM

    That’s funny. I thought the FBI was a domestic organization.

    Fishy.

  48. raymondmac says: Mar 20, 2017 8:40 AM

    yet another achievement of the tiny hands regime.
    Yay!

    Meanwhile…Robert Kraft was seen on Air Force 1 discussing with Trump…. issues of utmost critical concern….
    like how to get more tax dollars for billionaires; a key legislative goal for making ‘merka a really, really great place to do stuff, unbelievable when you think about it…which he has, believe him.

    Tom Brady’s jersey.
    the accomplishments just pile up!

  49. boblavoie says: Mar 20, 2017 8:40 AM

    Update: #12 Jersey on its way back from corner of Novaya Place and Ul Ilyinka, Moscow, Russia. It was right next to Bob’s Superbowl ring. In Jest!

  50. billsfan says: Mar 20, 2017 8:41 AM

    Thank goodness…The next step in the plan to locate it, was to employ Seal Team 6 and the 82nd AIRborn.
    Fortunately, the FBI got it done, without Pentagon involvement.
    There will, however, be congressional hearings, on why this was allowed to happen in the first place.

    C’mon Roger, chips in jerseys could solve this problem!

  51. ebr362 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:42 AM

    Now that’s a great use of taxpayer money. smh

  52. Admin says: Mar 20, 2017 8:43 AM

    This is why we need a wall.

  53. atthemurph says: Mar 20, 2017 8:43 AM

    “If you owned something worth half a million and it ended up on foreign soil, wouldn’t you want the FBI involved too?”

    —————————————————————–

    The jersey is property of the Patriots not Brady.

    If the team gives Brady the jersey I hope like hell that they add the 500k “value” to his w-2 and also report that half a million to the league for cap purposes.

    Uniforms are team property.

  54. jr325 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:43 AM

    Our tax money and law enforcement man hours being put to good use. Terrorist threats be damned we must find this football jersey ASAP!

  55. u4iadman says: Mar 20, 2017 8:44 AM

    System QB.

    ***

  56. dynastypats says: Mar 20, 2017 8:45 AM

    All kidding aside. Stealing something with a value of $500k be it a jersey or a work of art should be taken as seriously and criminal behavior not rewarded. This is no different than walking into an art Gallery or Tiffany’s and walking away with $500,000 in merchandise.

  57. newpairofsox says: Mar 20, 2017 8:45 AM

    Robert Kraft gave it to nameless Russian oligarch to ensure Trump election victory. Crazy thing: you know in your heart it’s entirely possible, even likely.

  58. patriots123456 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:46 AM

    With tears in his eyes Chippy returned it.

  59. FoozieGrooler says: Mar 20, 2017 8:47 AM

    Probably a Russian, considering how many of them are in this country these days. Heck, they’re even running it.

  60. babygaga19 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:48 AM

    Fake Footlocker jersey

  61. nhpats says: Mar 20, 2017 8:52 AM

    raymondmac says:
    Mar 20, 2017 8:40 AM
    yet another achievement of the tiny hands regime.
    Yay!

    Meanwhile…Robert Kraft was seen on Air Force 1 discussing with Trump…. issues of utmost critical concern….
    like how to get more tax dollars for billionaires; a key legislative goal for making ‘merka a really, really great place to do stuff, unbelievable when you think about it…which he has, believe him.

    ——————-

    “Get more tax dollars for billionaires”…… You talk about this like tax money belongs to the Government. The money is the payers’ to begin with. letting people keep their own money is a good thing.

  62. weepingjebus says: Mar 20, 2017 8:52 AM

    The FBI will probably conclude that the thief didn’t intend to have it, and no reasonable prosecutor would pursue the matter.

  63. raymondmac says: Mar 20, 2017 8:53 AM

    oh dear! Trumpskites don’t like to see their devoted heroes criticized.

    Time to change your panties.

  64. patsdrukker says: Mar 20, 2017 8:53 AM

    Well, if it was in other state that means FBI have to be involved.
    If “foreign soil” means other country then CIA it is, since FBI is inside US.

    PFT, please keep us updated! At least when it will be sold in an auction I would like to know by how much, then compare that with the money spent on the investigation to cover it.
    Then cover the investigation money from the auction income. I’m sure that not the NFL will be the one to pay for the investigation (Not this invetigation, anyhow). So I’m interested how much the people pay for this.

    Then still: Stealing is bad, …mkay?!

  65. relaxationsandwich says: Mar 20, 2017 8:55 AM

    For all of you people what are so superior to everyone else that you can decide what is and is not important for the whole world, the shirt is worth half a million dollars, and he was planning to donate it to research to find a cure for cancer.
    Especially for those really sad people disparaging America for this yes, America, where a person with a shirt worth half a million would actually give it to charity.
    Yes, America, where the rest of the world comes for the best medical care because of people like Tom Brady and his shirt.
    I’ll take Tom Brady over a thousand of you……any day.

  66. promickey says: Mar 20, 2017 8:56 AM

    Oh great the FBI has found Tom’s valuable jersey. Perhaps now they can spend some time on the Presidential administration’s leaks to the media.

    The aforementioned leaks are also a Felony but less important than a valuable football jersey from the Super Bowl.

  67. saltineamerican says: Mar 20, 2017 8:57 AM

    The jersey is an important piece of NFL history. Unfortunately, there isn’t much detail in the story concerning the foreign involvement so ill reserve judgement of FBI involvement until all facts are known. I’m glad it has been found and will be returned to the rightful owner.

  68. A happy green parrot says: Mar 20, 2017 8:57 AM

    Sure the FBI located it. But the SEALs still need to go in there to get it.

  69. k0mbucha says: Mar 20, 2017 8:58 AM

    Really of all the things the FBI is tasked with is to locate a darn sports jersey???

    Maybe they should also look why refs make horrible calls or better yet get to the bottom of Jimmy Hoffa being buried beneath Giants stadium!

    REALLY?

  70. xcerebus1 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:59 AM

    I heard Peyton Manning’s wife made him wear it to bed…………

  71. saltineamerican says: Mar 20, 2017 9:00 AM

    raymondmac says:
    Mar 20, 2017 8:40 AM
    yet another achievement of the tiny hands regime.
    Yay!

    Meanwhile…Robert Kraft was seen on Air Force 1 discussing with Trump…. issues of utmost critical concern….
    like how to get more tax dollars for billionaires; a key legislative goal for making ‘merka a really, really great place to do stuff, unbelievable when you think about it…which he has, believe him.

    ————————————————————-

    The closest you’ll ever get to Air Force One is viewing a photograph of it in a magazine.

  72. demolition510 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:01 AM

    Vacay in Mar A lagoo or whatever and not living in White House still wasted more taxpayer money this

  73. slomojoe1 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:03 AM

    By foreign soil they mean MetLife Stadium, Meadowlands Sports Complex, New Jersey.

  74. joefla47 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:04 AM

    WOW we are safe NOW, Hello terrorist just move in, were to busy finding a Jersy..lol. IF we lost our Jersy just call the FBI-they will jump right on it~~LMAO !!!!. How much money has this cost the American Tax PAYERS to find a JERSY? Trump better put in his budget a reduction for JERSY HUNTING~~LOL…All the things going on in this world and the FBI is busy looking for JERSY–VERY IMPRESSIVE~~~~LMAO

  75. truthinesshurts says: Mar 20, 2017 9:04 AM

    Mexico. Houston. Do the math.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!