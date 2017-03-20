Report: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found

The case of the missing Super Bowl jersey may have been cracked.
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the FBI and NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey and it will be returned. Glazer reports that the FBI got involved because the jersey was on foreign soil.
There’s no word on whether anyone has been arrested in the investigation, which Houston police said they considered a felony given the value of the jersey, which could have gone for $500,000 at a sports memorabilia auction.
Brady, who won the Super Bowl MVP award for leading the Patriots to a historic comeback win in overtime, has said he was optimistic the jersey would be found, and the Patriots have said the same. It appears that optimism was warranted, as the jersey is now on the way back to where it belongs.
We tasked the FBI to find a freaking football jersey?
Good to have that piece of history back where it belongs.
All this publicity and circumstance should double its value to a cool million! Happy he is getting it back though – he's one of the good guys.
If you owned something worth half a million and it ended up on foreign soil, wouldn't you want the FBI involved too?
Crossing state lines with stolen goods= a federal crime
First SB MVP with a pick 6. Montana 0 picks in 4 games. Montana also took hits from Burt and Marshall that don't exist in NFL anymore. Different era. Staubach would have absolutely killed it in today's NFL too. In the discussion.
There will, however, be congressional hearings, on why this was allowed to happen in the first place.
"If you owned something worth half a million and it ended up on foreign soil, wouldn't you want the FBI involved too?"
—————————————————————–
The jersey is property of the Patriots not Brady.
If the team gives Brady the jersey I hope like hell that they add the 500k “value” to his w-2 and also report that half a million to the league for cap purposes.
Uniforms are team property.
All kidding aside. Stealing something with a value of $500k be it a jersey or a work of art should be taken as seriously and criminal behavior not rewarded. This is no different than walking into an art Gallery or Tiffany's and walking away with $500,000 in merchandise.
"Get more tax dollars for billionaires"…… You talk about this like tax money belongs to the Government. The money is the payers' to begin with. letting people keep their own money is a good thing.
Well, if it was in other state that means FBI have to be involved.
If “foreign soil” means other country then CIA it is, since FBI is inside US.
For all of you people what are so superior to everyone else that you can decide what is and is not important for the whole world, the shirt is worth half a million dollars, and he was planning to donate it to research to find a cure for cancer.
Oh great the FBI has found Tom’s valuable jersey. Perhaps now they can spend some time on the Presidential administration’s leaks to the media.
The aforementioned leaks are also a Felony but less important than a valuable football jersey from the Super Bowl.
The jersey is an important piece of NFL history. Unfortunately, there isn't much detail in the story concerning the foreign involvement so ill reserve judgement of FBI involvement until all facts are known. I'm glad it has been found and will be returned to the rightful owner.
