Rex Ryan likely will be working for free at ESPN

So how much will former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan make over the next three years as an employee of ESPN? Probably not a dime.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Ryan’s contract with the Bills has offset language that applies not only to other coaching jobs but also to broadcasting jobs. Thus, with $5.5 million due to Ryan for each of the next three years, the biggest winners in light of Ryan’s employment at ESPN are owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who will be getting credit for every dollar Ryan earns at ESPN, up to $5.5 million per year.
It’s possible that ESPN will be paying Ryan even more than $5.5 million per year. But that would be a surprise, especially in light of the ongoing financial issues at ESPN that likely will be sparking widespread job reductions for on-air talent soon. Even if that were to happen, Ryan would be losing up to $5.5 million per year for every dollar he gains from ESPN.
Of course, Ryan benefits in ways other than financial from his new job at ESPN. By establishing his TV chops, Ryan lays the foundation to make even more money beyond 2019, when his buyout expires. By remaining in the public eye, he possibly positions himself for other coaching jobs.
He always was a better entertainer than head coach anyway.
So a salary fair to all sides was reached and agreed on?
If I was him, I’d work out a side deal. He works for $100K per year as long as the offset lasts (2 more years), then $10,500,000 for the year after that.
That saves ESPN 5.8MM, and the money is paid in the future.
I’d bet he works on a deferred contract. He will receive payment after the three years are up.
A commentators position may allow Ryan to excel at this trade. He always has a position and freely expresses himself. I think this is a good spot for Rex
If Rex’s agent was smart and want to the could stick to the Bills and have him work for like $50K a year and then after the three years of Bills money have his contract increase to a more appropriate level.
Other coaching jobs? So, what you’re saying is some team will not have learned what it means to have Rex as your coach and hire him.
Browns are a likely candidate.
He is a Great, great Defensive Co-Ordinator. One of the best.
He is not a good NFL HC.
Anyone that hires him in that role ever again is crazy.
If ESPN is paying him, I’m pretty sure they’d disagree that he’s “working for free.”
