Ricky Jean-Francois met with Bears over the weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

Veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois played for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when Fangio was with the 49ers and spent some time this weekend meeting with Fangio’s current team.

According to multiple reports, Jean-Francois paid a visit to the Bears. Jean-Francois, who was released by the Redskins last week, left the meeting without agreeing on a contract.

Jean-Francois spent two years playing for Fangio with the 49ers before he moved onto the Colts as a free agent. He spent two years in Indianapolis and two years in Washington before once again hitting the open market this week. He’ll move on to a meeting with the Seahawks.

The Bears have signed John Jenkins as a free agent this offseason while Cornelius Washington left for the Lions.