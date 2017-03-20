Saints close to deal with linebacker Manti Te’o

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

The Saints are continuing their defensive makeover by adding another inside linebacker.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Saints are close to a deal with Chargers free agent Manti Te’o, and the deal could be finalized as soon as tomorrow.

Te’o is a solid run-down inside linebacker, settling into a niche with the Chargers after entering the league to great fanfare.

They’ve also signed former Panthers free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, so it’s going to be interesting to see how they deploy Te’o, or whether he’s a depth signing. Klein can play outside as well, but impressed in the middle subbing for an injured Luke Kuechly last year.