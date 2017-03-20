Shorter overtime period sets the stage for more ties

Get ready to kiss your sister more frequently.
The prospect of a 10-minute overtime period, coupled with the two-possession overtime rule, will result in more ties in the regular season.
Overtimes already are taking longer, given that the team that kicks off to start the period gets a possession if the first team to have the ball scores three points. That rule, which should have been adopted for the postseason only already is causing teams to play deeper into the fifth period during regular season games.
When the overtime rule was changed seven years ago, NFL coaches apparently wanted that rule to apply for all games because they wanted to avoid having different rules for the regular season and for the postseason.
So, of course, the solution to longer overtime periods will be to adopt a different rule for the regular season and the postseason by reducing the length of the extra session to 10 minutes. Then again, the rules for the postseason already were different, given that in the playoffs the 15-minute sessions will continue indefinitely until someone scores.
The better approach would be to simply get rid of the two-possession rule for regular season games. This will increase one-possession overtimes (and in turn shorten the process) by allowing a team who wins the toss to kick a field goal and walk away.
In the postseason, the two-possession rule not only should survive but also be expanded to guarantee a second possession regardless of whether the team receiving the opening kickoff scores a field goal or a touchdown. If the league is willing to have different regular-season rules by reducing overtime to 10 minutes, why not ditch the two-possession rule under the single-elimination rounds?
Horrible idea. This isn’t the NBA or baseball where each game doesn’t really matter. This is the NFL where 1 extra loss can make your entire season worthless. So doing anything that takes the result out of the teams hands and putting it on the flip of a coin is bad for the sport.
And don’t give me the other team gets to play defense non sense. That would matter 20 years ago Before the game effectively legislated away defense in favor of more scoring. In the modern NFL it’s much harder to play defense then it is to score on offense. So the team who wins the coin toss gets an extremely unfair advantage.
Anyway very rarely has the rule change led to more then 1 extra possession for the teams in overtime. So why change it?
they should have never changed it to start with
Why not ruin the game altogether?
The OT rule is perfect as-is. If you can’t prevent a TD…you lose. There is getting to the tipping point with all of this “More Football More Football More Football”. At some point the game has to end, players need the time to recover and so do fans…to a lesser extent.
This really is a bad move on their part. In my opinion they should go the opposite direction and make it unlimited time so the game is concluded only with a victory.
While they’re at it they should also be altering the first possession rules at present. It should be both teams guaranteed 1 possession regardless if the first scores a touchdown or not. Make it sudden death AFTER each team has had the ball.
If you have an issue with longer games due to overtime periods, the solution isn’t to go back to “kick a FG – win the game”. If game length and keeping players healthy is the goal, DO AWAY WITH REGULAR SEASON OVERTIME ENTIRELY. The difference between a win and loss in the regular season is HUGE, so to me it would be better to essentially award a team a half-win each than it would to allow a team that has played the other evenly to lose on a quick FG.
I’m not saying this is my preferred solution, but it seems better to me than going backwards would.
I will just say this….who’s complaining in the first place? If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
It would be interesting to see a team have a 10 minute drive starting OT and miss a fg attempt as time expired. What would they do then, as far as the two possession rule? A 10 minute drive is much more probable than a 15 minute one.
I would like to see the college overtime. Way more exciting.
Why would they not go the college route where each team gets a possession from a set yard-line. If it’s tied after each team has 2 possessions, they must score a TD/go for 2. This will eliminate the kickoff, eliminate having to punt if we start from, say, the 30 yard line and lessen the likelihood of a tie.