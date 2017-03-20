“So why did the Buccaneers draft Roberto Aguayo?”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has essentially admitted he screwed up when he traded up in the second round of last year’s draft to select kicker Roberto Aguayo. But while it’s admirable that Licht is trying to correct his mistake by signing veteran kicker Nick Folk to compete with Aguayo, the question remains: Why did the Bucs draft Aguayo in the first place?
The common refrain you’ll get when you ask that question is that Aguayo was a great kicker at Florida State. The problem is he wasn’t.
Aguayo got a lot of attention because he was a kicker for one of the best teams in the country, and he was very accurate: He never missed an extra point in his college career, and he’s third in college football history in field goal accuracy. Aguayo’s supporters like to point out he never missed a kick inside 40 yards.
But that doesn’t make a kicker great because making a lot of short kicks isn’t what greatness is about. A great kicker is one who can consistently make kicks from longer distances, and on that score, Aguayo failed. In three years at Florida State, he made just five field goals of 50 yards or longer, the longest of which was 53 yards. That’s really nothing special; Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez, regarded by many as the best kicker in this year’s draft class, made seven field goals of 50 yards or longer in 2016 alone, the longest of which was 59 yards. No one is expecting Gonzalez to go in the first two rounds of this year’s draft.
And even from 40 to 49 yards, Aguayo wasn’t special. In his final season at Florida State he was just 4-for-8 on kicks of 40 to 49 yards. NFL kickers make field goals in the 40-49 range about 80 percent of the time. What were the Buccaneers thinking trading up to draft a kicker who was 30 percentage points below the NFL average from that range?
Aguayo wasn’t great on kickoffs in 2015, either. His miscues included a short kick that set up the game-sealing touchdown in Florida State’s Peach Bowl loss to Houston, and four kickoffs out of bounds.
Although Aguayo was an All-American in 2013 and 2014, no one who paid attention to college football in 2015 thought Aguayo was the best kicker in the country. On the Associated Press All-America team in 2015, Aguayo didn’t make either the first team, the second team or the third team.
Criticizing the Buccaneers for drafting Aguayo isn’t second-guessing. I tweeted during last year’s draft that Aguayo wasn’t a great kicker and the Buccaneers shouldn’t have drafted him. I was far from alone; the vast majority of draft analysts ripped the Bucs for the pick.
At least Licht has brought in a competent veteran to compete with Aguayo this year. As Licht said, refusing to admit a mistake on a draft pick would be “the bigger mistake.” He’s right about that. Even if it’s still hard to comprehend how he could have made the mistake to draft Aguayo in the first place.
Bucs, you should have called the Saints before you traded up to get a kicker , two words for you !
RUSSELL ERXLEBEN.
Old timers will know who that is ……..
He could have went the Matt Millen route. Draft 3 kickers in consecutive years to see if one panned out.
Justin Tucker, one the best kickers in the NFL, wasn’t drafted he was a free agent brought into Ravens camp to compete. Teams waste picks on kickers above the fifth round….
If he turned into Justin tucker you would be saying why don’t more teams draft kickers high.
it’s a win-win. Either Roberto gets his act together or Tampa gets a stable body at kicker.
The decision was so bad it’s amazing this guy is still calling the shots there. Who’s to say he won’t reach again in the heat of the moment
Simple, they wanted Jameis to have an FSU pal to go eat crab legs with.
He’s a good kicker…just think, how many Bucs fans did he accurately and consistently kick in the nads last season? I’d say his percentage is right up there with immortals like Scott Sisson.
I actually thought there was going to be an answer on “why” they drafted him. Blackmail, bad info, nepotism… but no, turns out Licht is just an idiot.
“So why did the Buccaneers draft Roberto Aguayo?”
Because Dracula himself wasn’t available.
They thought they had a Janikowski…. lmao
That pick was so reminiscent of so many first-time fantasy football players who deraft a kicker high because they earn so many points! Definitley not something you’d expect out of an NFL general manager not named Bruce Allen.
Aguayo is done as a Buc. He’s been under the microscope since they drafted him and he won’t be able to perform THERE anymore. The funny thing is, he would’nt have been scunized so bad if the took him late in the 3rd or 4th. I could see the Bengals, Vikings, Miami, or the Giants trading a late round draft pick for him.
I think a large part of the problem was that by him being drafted, he did not have to really “earn” his spot like a lot of kickers do. He went to camp as the guy and I think the results showed that.
Now he probably won’t even break camp…
They thought they had a Janikowski…. lmao
Maybe they do, have you seen Janikowski’s rookie stats?
I’m ok with a team drafting a player for a staring spot that doesn’t work out.
But a 2nd round pick on a kicker?
This calls into question the judgment and competency of the GM. I consider this a fireable offense as it shows the guy doesn’t really know what he’s doing. That might be excusable if he’s also finding good starters in the 5th round, but he;’s not.
You almost feel bad for the kid because the expectations are so high for a drafted kicker. His 2nd round paychecks surely make up for it, though. Invest it wisely, Roberto!
Aguayo blamed President Trump for all his missed kicks
The Saints punter back in the early ’80s, before they ever had their first winning season. One in a long line of great-named Saints like Jubilee Dunbar, Guido Merckins and Dartanyan Martin (ues, I stole that from NFL Films).
Licht probably drafted a kicker in the 5th round of his fantasy league as well.
Licht messed up with that pick, but he’s put together some really good drafts. Jameis Winston, Mike Evans, Kwon Alexander, Vernon Hargreaves, Ali Marpet, and Noah Spence. They’re building serious contender in Tampa.
His own GM calling him a mistake should do wonders for his confidence.
That’s a good question because even FSU homers would point out that he seemed to catch the yips his last year that he never shook off. As pointed out, he was horrible past 40 yards his last year, and that obviously continued into his rookie year in the league.