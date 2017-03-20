Steelers add Coty Sensabaugh to secondary

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

The Steelers have added some veteran depth to their secondary and special teams.

Coty Sensabaugh, who played cornerback for both the Rams and Giants last season, has signed in Pittsburgh.

Sensabaugh was a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2012 who spent four years with the Titans before signing with the Rams last year. He spent just three games with the Rams before he was released, then played 10 games with the Giants.

The 28-year-old Sensabaugh is no lock to make the Steelers roster, but he is an experienced player who has a good shot of contributing on both defense and in kick coverage.