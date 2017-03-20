Steelers sign Knile Davis

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

The Steelers’ meeting with running back Knile Davis appears to have gone well.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that they have signed Davis to their 90-man roster. Davis is the second outside free agent added by the Steelers this offseason, joining wide receiver Justin Hunter as new arrivals in Pittsburgh.

Davis was a 2013 third-round pick by the Chiefs and spent the first three-plus years of his career in Kansas City before being traded to the Packers last October. He wound up back in K.C. after being dropped by Green Bay later in the season, but wasn’t part of the regular running back rotation with Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West.

The Steelers’ primary backup to Le’Veon Bell last year was DeAngelo Williams, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. Fitzgerald Toussaint, who had 14 carries last season, remains under contract.