Tackle prospect Cam Robinson sets up some visits

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT

This year’s draft class isn’t seen as being a particularly strong one for offensive tackles, but the needs at the position around the league mean that those at the top of the list are still likely to come off the board early in the draft process.

One of those tackles is Alabama’s Cam Robinson, who many project will be a first round pick come April. A few of the teams that might consider taking Robinson have set up visits.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Robinson is visiting with the Panthers on Monday and that he will move on to meet with the Jaguars. Rapoport adds that Robinson has already met with the Bills.

The Panthers signed Matt Kalil as a free agent and he’s expected to be at left tackle, but the team could still be in the market for an upgrade on the right side. The Jaguars traded for left tackle Branden Albert, who turns 33 later this year, and the Bills signed Cordy Glenn, although, again, both teams could see a chance to improve their overall blocking options by adding Robinson.

All three teams are set to pick in the top 10 and that’s generally seen as a bit high for Robinson or other top tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Garrett Bolles, although it just takes one team to believe they’ve found their man for predictions to get turned upside down.