Three NFL game officials retire

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

The ranks of the NFL’s game officials will be changing in 2017, at least by a little bit.

The NFL Referees Association have announced that three officials have retired: Head Linesman John McGrath (pictured); Line Judge Troy Veteri, Jr.; and Field Judge Bob Waggoner.

Veteri has 25 years of experience. Waggoner, 20. McGrath has been on the job for 15 seasons. Each worked at least one Super Bowl.

“These men have had extensive and impressive careers in NFL officiating,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green said in a press release. “We have been fortunate to have them as colleagues and friends. They will be missed on the field but will always be a part of our fraternity. We wish the absolute best in their retirements.”