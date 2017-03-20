Tom Brady hopes to make “something very positive” from jersey return

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

The mystery of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey has been solved.

The jersey, along with the one that Brady wore in Super Bowl XLIX, was found in Mexico after a search involving Houston police, the FBI, NFL security, Patriots security and other law enforcement and was apparently taken from the locker room by someone with a media credential for the game.

Brady released a statement through his agent on Monday thanking those who worked to get the jersey back.

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Brady said. “I know they worked hard on this case — and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.”

The last line suggests Brady may auction off one or both of the jerseys with a goal of raising money for a charitable cause or causes. Given the estimates for the value of the Super Bowl LI jersey and a backstory that will only up the value of both items, Brady should have a good chance of seeing that hope become reality.