Tom Brady jersey culprit may have Von Miller Super Bowl 50 gear, too

Once is an accident. Twice is a trend. Three times is a way of life.
The member of the international media who has emerged as a primary suspect in the Tom Brady jersey heist didn’t steal things only at Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. The person apparently also stole things at the Super Bowl that occurred in between those two games.
Via Jay Glazer of FOX, the culprit also may have stolen Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s helmet and cleats after Super Bowl 50.
With three straight Super Bowls resulting in the theft of items from three straight Super Bowl MVPs, the question becomes whether MVPs or other key players from Super Bowl XLVIII or prior Super Bowls had things stolen.
Whether Malcolm Smith, Joe Flacco, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Santonio Holmes, or any other MVPs, it makes sense to ask each of them whether they had anything bogarted from the Super Bowl.
will Drew get an explanation?
A helmet and cleats? A jersey seems like a simple enough thing to lift but how did the crack NFL security team miss someone getting out with a helmet and cleats?
this guy probably has my hoodie I’ve been looking for
For the love of God who is it?
Was it The {Former} Most Interesting Man in the World? Was he supplementing his retirement from Dos Equis? Stay Thirsty.
$5 million to investigate whether footballs get smaller if they are wet and cold, $0 to protect SB MVPs from international theft rings. Again: how does Goodell have a job?
stay classy, mexico
Never even heard about this.
This guy is likely going to jail for quite sometime. While the jailing is justified, it does indicate that our priorities as a country are potentially misguided. There are clearly much more important things for law enforcement agencies to attend to.
The loss of equipment is significant to the owners, NFL, and HOF, but it doesn’t have any real impact on the players lives.
Oh wait, they raided the hall of fame by mistake.
Seriously, this guy had one heck of a man cave going.
Maybe, all the aforementioned players felt that law enforcement and the FBI, had a lot more important issues with which to deal, than stolen paraphanalia ???
“stay classy, mexico”
Yeah because there aren’t plenty of thieves in this country, starting with our current president and his cronies right at the top.
That Chippy is certainly proving to be quite the rascal!
We must build the wall now!
Was it Neal Caffrey and Mozzie?
Does he have the jerseys from the minisoda players commemorating their historic collapse of being the only team in league history to twice start the season 5-0 and miss the playoffs?
arrest, try and convict goodell
he bans the barstool sports guys from media row, but
allows some thief from mexico to pose and steal.
trump will have a field day with this
Mexico was definitely not sending their best … again.
That said, no surprise the lying, thieving scumbag works in the MSMedia.
@JaminJake
Not disagreeing our priorities are often backwards with regard to things like this, but do we know what the penalty is yet to speculate significant jail time? Probably need more info before we can begin making assumptions like that.
I’m sure it’s not something as small as pay a fine and go home, but I’d hope that the person is not rotting behind bar for consecutive years. At the end of the day, it’s not like anyone was killed. It’s some memorabilia (albeit, rare and one of a kind), but memorabilia and that’s it .
I for one am glad Tom got his jerseys back. Even though he has everything, I guarantee you they have meaning to him. I still have the golf ball from my only ace. I don’t look at it much, but when I do it brings back great memories from a happy day.
Three years in a row the same person gets credentialed and gets into the post game locker room at a time when media is not allowed in yet. Three years in a row, he steals valuable property and gets away. Sorry, but there is only one person in the world I can think of to blame for that, and he wears a clown nose.
Also recovered: Pash’s shame, Wells’ integrity and Goodell’s testicles.
All that manpower to find a jersey right? Forget missing people, murders and all…go find that jersey!! Just like Trump, this country has its priorities all wrong.
Well Barstool is off the hook.
….and Brady, you can stop your crying now. Is there any QB least liked than Brady? I don’t think so.
The Falcons had the game stolen last year…
This was theft of property valued at 500k. The FBI and other authorities were doing their job and they did it well.
nhpats says:
Mar 20, 2017 12:02 PM
Might need to go to (randy) Roxbury and mull (man) that one over at the beach side (james).
How hard is it to secure that stuff? Seriously. MVP takes off equipment, puts it in a bag, and the bag is secured by a known member of the security staff.
I find it very unlikely that one person acting alone managed to gain entry to a restricted access area for 3 separate super bowls and find the opportunity to secretly abscond with potentially valuable/historic equipment from the MVP players who are getting the most attention after each game.