Tom Brady jersey culprit may have Von Miller Super Bowl 50 gear, too

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Once is an accident. Twice is a trend. Three times is a way of life.

The member of the international media who has emerged as a primary suspect in the Tom Brady jersey heist didn’t steal things only at Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. The person apparently also stole things at the Super Bowl that occurred in between those two games.

Via Jay Glazer of FOX, the culprit also may have stolen Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s helmet and cleats after Super Bowl 50.

With three straight Super Bowls resulting in the theft of items from three straight Super Bowl MVPs, the question becomes whether MVPs or other key players from Super Bowl XLVIII or prior Super Bowls had things stolen.

Whether Malcolm Smith, Joe Flacco, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Santonio Holmes, or any other MVPs, it makes sense to ask each of them whether they had anything bogarted from the Super Bowl.