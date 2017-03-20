Tom Brady jersey suspect was in Mexico

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

The stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys were found on foreign soil. That soil apparently resides south of the border.

Via FOX 26, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said that the suspect is in Mexico.

“The HPD criminal intelligence division detectives identified a suspect in Mexico,” Acevedo said. ” I’m proud to say as a result of their hard work, and with the assistance of the FBI and Mexican authorities, we believe we’ve recovered the jersey. Further authentication is in process [of being completed].”

Acevedo added that the suspect had “legitimate access to the Super Bowl.”

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, Yahoo! Sports reported that the authorities had determined that the jersey had been stolen before the media entered the locker room. Apparently, that wasn’t the case.