Tom Brady’s last two Super Bowl jerseys both recovered

It wasn’t only Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey that was stolen and is now recovered.
According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, it was actually Brady’s last two Super Bowl jerseys that were stolen, and both of them have now been recovered from the same source.
The report says Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey from two years ago was taken by the same person who took the Super Bowl LI jersey. Both were stolen outside the United States and both were recovered in an FBI investigation.
It’s unclear how one person was able to steal two Super Bowl jerseys and sell them both overseas, and it’s also unclear why we’re just now learning that the two-year-old Super Bowl XLIX jersey had also been stolen. The missing Super Bowl LI jersey was reported within hours after the game ended and has been the subject of much discussion in the seven weeks since.
Brady will apparently get both of his jerseys back soon.
‘Both were stolen outside the United States”
Well, clearly they weren’t both “stolen outside the United States.” We know that the most recent theft occurred in the locker room in Houston, and presumably the other one also occurred in the locker room, which means that neither was “stolen outside the United States” (unless, you know, they were subsequently stolen from the person who originally stole them…)
If there’s a single source (and given the SB51 jersey went missing before the media were allowed into the locker), then it has to either be a Pats or NFL thief. Given that the last known thief of Pats memorabilia (when footballs were switched in the 2015 AFCCG and initially blamed on the Pats as proof they had been caught red-handed messing with balls) was later actually shown to have been a lying NFL official stealing balls for sale on ebay (the NFL didn’t publicize the firing and used the initial lie as part of the reason to go all Ted Wells on the case). So, at this point, a lying NFL official has to be likelier suspect.
“and it’s also unclear why we’re just now learning that the two-year-old Super Bowl XLIX jersey had also been stolen.”
We’re not just learning about this now. Brady said back in February that his Super Bowl 49 jersey was also stolen.
