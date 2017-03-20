 Skip to content

Tom Brady’s last two Super Bowl jerseys both recovered

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT
It wasn’t only Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey that was stolen and is now recovered.

According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, it was actually Brady’s last two Super Bowl jerseys that were stolen, and both of them have now been recovered from the same source.

The report says Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey from two years ago was taken by the same person who took the Super Bowl LI jersey. Both were stolen outside the United States and both were recovered in an FBI investigation.

It’s unclear how one person was able to steal two Super Bowl jerseys and sell them both overseas, and it’s also unclear why we’re just now learning that the two-year-old Super Bowl XLIX jersey had also been stolen. The missing Super Bowl LI jersey was reported within hours after the game ended and has been the subject of much discussion in the seven weeks since.

Brady will apparently get both of his jerseys back soon.

31 Comments
31 Responses to “Tom Brady’s last two Super Bowl jerseys both recovered”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Mar 20, 2017 8:51 AM

    Newman!

  2. lyfordjr says: Mar 20, 2017 8:52 AM

    ‘Both were stolen outside the United States”

    Well, clearly they weren’t both “stolen outside the United States.” We know that the most recent theft occurred in the locker room in Houston, and presumably the other one also occurred in the locker room, which means that neither was “stolen outside the United States” (unless, you know, they were subsequently stolen from the person who originally stole them…)

  3. mikea311 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:52 AM

    it was Goodell.

  4. weepingjebus says: Mar 20, 2017 8:53 AM

    No wonder Goodell was so keen on keeping people away from his vacation home.

  5. knowspinzone says: Mar 20, 2017 8:55 AM

    This is getting curiouser and curiouser.

  6. nflfan4now says: Mar 20, 2017 8:55 AM

    It was “the deflator’!!! Since he doesn’t get the cash anymore for helping with Tom’s balls he needed an alternative income source!!

  7. factschecker says: Mar 20, 2017 8:56 AM

    It was being stored off shore along side most of the Corporate worlds American taxable profits.

    Now I have to get back to work so I can pay my share of taxes along their shares too. (While I fund my own retirement.)

  8. rhamrhoddy says: Mar 20, 2017 8:56 AM

    No doubt he will be more careful with his Super Bowl 52 and 53 jerseys

  9. pardonmyjake says: Mar 20, 2017 8:57 AM

    this is the most recognition the state of new jersey will ever get

  10. gizzmonic says: Mar 20, 2017 8:57 AM

    The deflator???? what does weight loss have to do with anything?

  11. streetyson says: Mar 20, 2017 8:58 AM

    If there’s a single source (and given the SB51 jersey went missing before the media were allowed into the locker), then it has to either be a Pats or NFL thief. Given that the last known thief of Pats memorabilia (when footballs were switched in the 2015 AFCCG and initially blamed on the Pats as proof they had been caught red-handed messing with balls) was later actually shown to have been a lying NFL official stealing balls for sale on ebay (the NFL didn’t publicize the firing and used the initial lie as part of the reason to go all Ted Wells on the case). So, at this point, a lying NFL official has to be likelier suspect.

  12. davexucc says: Mar 20, 2017 8:59 AM

    You would think if you had one stolen, the next time around you might hold onto it a little better.

    It was Putin anyways.

  13. corey2727 says: Mar 20, 2017 8:59 AM

    Look Patriots fans, I don’t think you cheat and I do believe Bill and Brady are the greatest HC and QB of all time, but even you can admit that weird things surround the Patriots.. 2 Jerseys?!??

  14. riffrafflaff says: Mar 20, 2017 9:01 AM

    They’d better add that country to the travel ban list. Damn terrorists!

  15. hukdeep says: Mar 20, 2017 9:04 AM

    This clearly means that the *Pats will win again next year….
    Guaranteed.

  16. ts1960 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:04 AM

    “Both were stolen outside the United States”

    I didn’t realize that the SBs were played in Australia.

  17. JaminJake says: Mar 20, 2017 9:05 AM

    “get yourself a fall guy”

    Chris Carter

  18. stipez says: Mar 20, 2017 9:06 AM

    Good use of the FBI

  19. willycents says: Mar 20, 2017 9:06 AM

    ” Both were stolen outside the United States…”

    So, you are telling us they were recovered in California?

  20. autumnwind999 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:06 AM

    Hallelujah! Our national nightmare is over!! Sweet relief!!!

  21. nard100 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:08 AM

    FBI resources were wasted on something so trivial as a stolen jersey? Wow.

  22. patriotsticketssince1978 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:09 AM

    Has Trump taken credit for finding them yet?

  23. artemidorus says: Mar 20, 2017 9:09 AM

    Now when is President Trump getting Robert Kraft’s stolen Super Bowl ring back from Vladimir?

  24. Patskrieg says: Mar 20, 2017 9:10 AM

    “and it’s also unclear why we’re just now learning that the two-year-old Super Bowl XLIX jersey had also been stolen.”

    We’re not just learning about this now. Brady said back in February that his Super Bowl 49 jersey was also stolen.

  25. truthinesshurts says: Mar 20, 2017 9:11 AM

    Belichick had motive and opportunity.

  26. cobrala2 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:12 AM

    Probably was Putin… he’s got one of Kraft’s SB rings, after all.

  27. 345snarkavenue says: Mar 20, 2017 9:12 AM

    streetyson says:

    ……So, at this point, a lying NFL official has to be likelier suspect

    ———-

    that qualification alone makes for a lengthy list of suspects. Good thing they all couldn’t have been in that locker room at the same time.

  28. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:12 AM

    I don’t think a whole lot of Pats fans or anyone else was too worried about this.

    I think most Pats fans are far more concerned the team and Butler find a way to work it out for another year.

  29. SparkyGump says: Mar 20, 2017 9:12 AM

    Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!!!

  30. Flash1287 says: Mar 20, 2017 9:12 AM

    GOAT

  31. truthinesshurts says: Mar 20, 2017 9:13 AM

    Gisele!! They must have been found in Brazil !!!

    The calls were coming from inside the house all along!

