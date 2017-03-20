Tyson Alualu set to visit Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

The Steelers are expected to meet with a former first-round pick as they look for help on the defensive line.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is scheduled to fly into Pittsburgh Monday for a meeting with the team. The Jaguars made Alualu the 10th overall pick of the 2010 draft and he has spent the last seven years in Jacksonville.

Alualu was a starter and a durable part of the lineup for most of that time. He missed the first two games of his career last season and started 87 of the 110 games that the Jaguars played over that time. He had 37 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

If he signs, Alualu would likely play end in the Steelers 3-4 scheme. Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt were the starters last season until Heyward was placed on injured reserve and both will be back, which would point toward a rotational role for Alualu in Pittsburgh.