Washington re-signs tackle Ty Nsekhe

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Washington found some valuable depth last year in Ty Nsekhe, so it was a no-brainer to keep him around.

The team announced they had re-signed the exclusive rights free agent, bringing him back alongside fellow backup Vinston Painter.

Nsekhe started four games last year when left tackle Trent Williams was out with his substance abuse suspension, and played well.

“I never feel good about [Williams missing time] because he’s a first-team All-Pro Bowler, and he’s the best tackle in the game in my opinion, but if something does happen, we don’t change our game plan without him because Ty has done such a good job,” coach Jay Gruden said last season. “With him in there, you might see more smash-mouth runs to the left. You might see more certain things with his ability to get out in the open field. He’s such a good player that we try not to alter our game plan but we do try to do things that he’s really good at.”

He had only started two games the year before, so he’s proving himself more valuable.