Bears re-sign Chris Prosinski, C.J. Wilson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 7:13 AM EDT

The Bears have brought back a pair of defensive reserves.

The team announced that safety Chris Prosinski has re-signed on a one-year deal and the agents for defensive lineman C.J. Wilson announced that their client will be back with the Bears as well.

Prosinski will be entering his third season with Chicago after spending the first four years of his career in Jacksonville and Philadelphia. He played in all 16 games last season and saw most of his time on special teams. He finished the year with 25 tackles overall.

Last year was Wilson’s first with the Bears and he posted 13 tackles and a sack in six appearances. The Bears have added John Jenkins to the defensive line as a free agent and had Ricky Jean-Francois in for a visit over the weekend.