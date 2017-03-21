Bills up next on Zach Brown’s visit schedule

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Linebacker Zach Brown changed agents, but that didn’t result in a deal with the Dolphins before his visit with the team came to an end on Tuesday.

That means Brown is scheduled to move on to the next team on his list. It’s a familiar one.

Brown is set to check in with the Bills on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Finding the facility shouldn’t be a problem since Brown played for the Bills last season, but the change in coaching staffs since the end of last season means there are fewer familiar faces around team headquarters.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Brown and the Dolphins were “not close on money” during their discussions, but that they expect to keep talking. Brown’s new agents told CSN Bay Area that the Raiders also remain in the running for Brown’s services with the trip back to Buffalo looming.