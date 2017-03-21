Bills up next on Zach Brown’s visit schedule

Linebacker Zach Brown changed agents, but that didn’t result in a deal with the Dolphins before his visit with the team came to an end on Tuesday.
That means Brown is scheduled to move on to the next team on his list. It’s a familiar one.
Brown is set to check in with the Bills on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Finding the facility shouldn’t be a problem since Brown played for the Bills last season, but the change in coaching staffs since the end of last season means there are fewer familiar faces around team headquarters.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Brown and the Dolphins were “not close on money” during their discussions, but that they expect to keep talking. Brown’s new agents told CSN Bay Area that the Raiders also remain in the running for Brown’s services with the trip back to Buffalo looming.
Hopefully the Bills do better than baking some cupcakes for this guy.
Sign with the Raiders. Irvin, Mack, Edwards Jr. and Brown would be quite a nice little start to retooling our defense. They made you a very good offer. You over-valued yourself when Hightower got paid. He has the experience and tenure that you’re still working on so except Oakland’s offer and be part of something great while earning that next big payday!
now the question is are the Raiders willing to offer the same 3 year deal that he turned down. Since then the Raiders have signed Jelani Jenkins-
“I have no desire to suffer twice, in reality and then in retrospect.”
― Sophocles, Oedipus Rex
now the question is are the Raiders willing to offer the same 3 year deal that he turned down. Since then the Raiders have signed Jelani Jenkins-
Would of, could of, should of…….
If the purpose for the visit to the Dolphins was to get Kiko to sign, it’s all good. I guess teams can leverage as well.
The team must think there are some DB’s in the draft who can start right away because IMHO the secondary has been the greatest weakness and it hasn’t really been addressed except watching DJ Hayden go to Detroit.
Sounds like this guy is asking for more than he’s worth, One good season in his whole career.
It will probably come down to the Dolphins, Raiders and Bills and let’s be honest….if they all are offering the same amount of money (roughly)…. it will be between the Dolphins and Raiders. My guess is that either the Bills will overpay or he doesn’t get the money he thought he would and ends up with the Dolphins. I’ll guess 1 year $5 mil to show he’s more than a one hit wonder, then he can cash in big next season if he has another big year.
Good to see Miami sticking to their guns on FA contracts now and not overpaying… #newmiami