Browns bring safety Bradley McDougald in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2017, 6:26 AM EDT

There’s not much left from PFT’s Hot 100 Free Agent list, but one of the stragglers made his way through Cleveland.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, former Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald visited the Browns Monday.

He has also visited the Seahawks this offseason, but obviously left without a deal.

McDougald was born in Columbus, Ohio, and made the Bucs as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas. He started for them the last two seasons and was a solid contributor.

The Browns lost safety Jordan Poyer, and free agent Tony Jefferson refused to take their money before going to Baltimore.