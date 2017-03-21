Browns sign a kicker out of the CFL

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

The Browns have added some competition for kicker Cody Parkey.

The team announced the signing of Brett Maher to their 90-man roster on Monday. Maher spent the last three seasons in the CFL.

Maher made 41-of-50 field goals for Hamilton last season and spent the two previous years with Ottawa. He also handled punting duties for the two teams, although that’s not expected to be part of his portfolio in Cleveland. Maher played at Nebraska in college and spent time with the Jets and Cowboys, but has never kicked in a regular season NFL game.

Parkey joined the Browns for their Week Three game against the Dolphins and then went on to miss three of the six field goals he tried in his first game, including one that would have won the game at the end of regulation. Parkey was 17-of-19 over the rest of the season and made 20-of-21 extra point attempts over the course of the season.