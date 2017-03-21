Cam Newton will be held out of OTAs after shoulder surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said at the Scouting Combine that quarterback Cam Newton didn’t need offseason surgery after taking a horrible beating last year, and playing through a shoulder problem.

But they’re going to give him some more time to recover just to be careful.

Via Max Henson of the team’s official website, head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said Newton would be among the players who would be held out of OTAs.

Newton was limited by a shoulder problem late last season, but Rivera said the issue would resolve itself with rehab and strengthening. He also said Newton was playing a little heavier last year (though the knee and ankle injuries he played through might have played into that).

Ordinarily, a veteran quarterback and former MVP missing time in May wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But at a time when the Panthers want to “evolve” their offense (or not, depending on who you ask), having their offensive leader off the field is at least a bit of an issue.

The Panthers have Derek Anderson and Joe Webb on hand to handle the offseason work in Newton’s absence.

UPDATE 2:58 p.m. ET: Newton will actually have surgery on his throwing shoulder next week, which is a good reason for the absence.