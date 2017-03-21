CFL team squats on rights to Kaepernick, Griffin

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

Little more than four years ago, Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were two of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, they’re unemployed.

They won’t be for long, if they decide to play in Canada.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added both players to their exclusive negotiating list. This gives the Tiger-Cats dibs on both players, if/when they decide to continue their careers north of the border.

Kaepernick and Griffin join Johnny Manziel on the Tiger-Cats negotiating list.

At this rate, they’ll eventually have Jay Cutler, Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mark Sanchez, and Tim Tebow, too.