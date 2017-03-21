CFL team squats on rights to Kaepernick, Griffin

Little more than four years ago, Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were two of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, they’re unemployed.
They won’t be for long, if they decide to play in Canada.
Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added both players to their exclusive negotiating list. This gives the Tiger-Cats dibs on both players, if/when they decide to continue their careers north of the border.
Kaepernick and Griffin join Johnny Manziel on the Tiger-Cats negotiating list.
At this rate, they’ll eventually have Jay Cutler, Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mark Sanchez, and Tim Tebow, too.
I hope Kaepernick understands that Canada has a national anthem, also…Geno Smith will be up there as well in the next year or so.
I would love to see Kaepernick and Griffin play in the CFL to rebuild their football careers.
As a close friend of the organization the CFL would garner a lot of much needed interest if these fizzled-out big names come north (or south, deepening on your geographical location or the location the the destination team) of the border.
Either would be a serviceable backup for Zach Collaros.
What makes you think Canadians will support either one of those two…..especially Kap. Canadians don’t take disrespect well at all.
Kinda surprised Fitzpatrick hasn’t gotten any interest. His play over the last three seasons has certainly been better than McCown’s