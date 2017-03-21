Charles Johnson to miss OTAs after back surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

The big headline around the Panthers on Tuesday is that quarterback Cam Newton will miss the team’s offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he’s not the only player who will be sidelined in the coming months.

The team announced that defensive end Charles Johnson had back surgery on Tuesday. Head trainer Ryan Vermillion said that Johnson recently told the team’s medical staff about the problem.

“We began a normal course of action and treatment. He saw [Panthers team doctor Pat] Connor, we did an MRI, and Charles received an epidural injection,” Vermillion said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t get much relief from the injection and progressively worsened over the next few days. He saw Dr. Bruce Darden at OrthoCarolina, and we felt the best course of action was for Charles to undergo a microdiscectomy. Following surgery, we want Charles as active as possible while still taking the proper precautions. He will be up and moving around the next day, and we will progressively bring him back.”

Vermillion said that wide receiver Damiere Byrd will have knee surgery later this week. Johnson and Byrd are both expected back in time for training camp with the team this summer.