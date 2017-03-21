Chiefs among the usual suspects meeting with Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is doing the pro day thing today, and then he’ll embark on a parade of visits and workouts with individual teams.

And beyond the usual suspects, there’s one name that stands out a bit.

According to Andrew Carter of the Raleigh News and Observer, Trubisky said he had trips set up to see the Browns, 49ers, Jets, Chiefs, and perhaps others.

The needs are obvious for those first three, and they all pick in the top six (and in the Browns’ case, first and 12th). But the Chiefs are way down there in the 27th spot, so it’s interesting to note their presence on the list.

Kansas City was mentioned early on as a possible Tony Romo destination, but they were quick to insist they were sticking with incumbent Alex Smith. But Smith’s 32, and under contract through the 2018 season, so it’s reasonable to think about the future.

So if they see Trubisky as someone they’d like to groom as an apprentice, it makes sense that they’d have him fly out. There’s also the very real question of whether he’d be available to them at 27, which considering the law of supply and demand seems unlikely. But there’s also no harm in the Chiefs being prepared, if only to make people spend time worrying about something other than their actual intentions.