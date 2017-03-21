Colts to add Ravens receiver Kamar Aiken

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been busy rebuilding his new team with middle-class free agents, and he’s found another one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken is signing with the Colts.

Aiken visited with the Colts last week and the Seahawks yesterday, and apparently liked what he saw the first trip better.

He adds depth to a Colts receiving group which includes T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief, and former first-rounder Phillip Dorsett.

Aiken caught 75 passes for the Ravens in 2015, but just 29 last year. He’ll have a chance to add to that significantly in Indianapolis.