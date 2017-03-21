Dolphins sign Kiko Alonso to contract extension

Before the Dolphins tendered linebacker Kiko Alonso as a restricted free agent, word was that the team was working to sign him to a long-term extension that would eliminate any possibility of Alonso’s departure this offseason.
They’ve accomplished that mission. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Alonso have agreed on an extension running through the 2020 season. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports the total value at $28.8 million and Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that there is $18.5 million in guaranteed money.
Alonso arrived in Miami in a trade with the Eagles last year and started 15 games while helping the Dolphins make the playoffs. He had 115 tackles, a forced fumble and returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown over the course of the regular season and added six tackles in the team’s playoff loss to the Steelers.
The Dolphins have added Lawrence Timmons to the linebacker mix this offseason, so they may alter how they use Alonso after he played in the middle of the defense last year. Wherever he goes on the field, it should be a while before he’s wearing a different uniform.
Love Kiko’s play, nice move.
Lol…it amazes me who teams will extend early vs those they will not
Good job fish. It’s crazy the Eagles gave up on such a young, talented guy. Hey they are the Eagles though after all.
He isn’t really that good.
This guy belongs in Miami.
Good player and a well deserved contract.
Oh yeah I hate the phins but will say this was a good move on their part.
Congrats to the Dolphins fans, very important signing indeed.
Now add Brown and we’ll have one of the best LB units in football if not the best.
Buffalo spun this guy off for one of the best RBs in the league while he was hurt. Miami got him for the whopping price of 5 slots in the first round and now has him long term. The Eagles couldn’t look any dumber after these two trades.
Good now go get another LB that can stop the run and cover a TE/WR if he has to.
Chippy – “he is better than hightower.”
Solid player, but undersized. Shea McClellin is easily as good and arguably more versatile, while cheaper.
McClellin signed for 3 years at 9 million. LOL!
ANd people wonder why BB is the greatest GM ever and why the Dolphins continue to make desperate moves like this with no leverage of any kind?
I mean, no wonder why they lowballed Zach Brown.