Dolphins sign Kiko Alonso to contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Before the Dolphins tendered linebacker Kiko Alonso as a restricted free agent, word was that the team was working to sign him to a long-term extension that would eliminate any possibility of Alonso’s departure this offseason.

They’ve accomplished that mission. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Alonso have agreed on an extension running through the 2020 season. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports the total value at $28.8 million and Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that there is $18.5 million in guaranteed money.

Alonso arrived in Miami in a trade with the Eagles last year and started 15 games while helping the Dolphins make the playoffs. He had 115 tackles, a forced fumble and returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown over the course of the regular season and added six tackles in the team’s playoff loss to the Steelers.

The Dolphins have added Lawrence Timmons to the linebacker mix this offseason, so they may alter how they use Alonso after he played in the middle of the defense last year. Wherever he goes on the field, it should be a while before he’s wearing a different uniform.