Falcons sign a pair of fullbacks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

If you like a good fullback competition, the Falcons may have something for you to chew on this offseason.

The team announced that they have signed fullbacks Derrick Coleman and Soma Vainuku to their 90-man roster. Patrick DiMarco signed with the Bills as a free agent earlier this month and the team’s announcement says the two newcomers will compete to replace him.

Coleman is the more familiar name of the new arrivals in Atlanta. Coleman was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl teams after the 2013 and 2014 seasons and played 14 games for Seattle in 2015. Coleman was involved in a car accident during that season and eventually pled guilty to vehicular assault and hit-and-run charges, which led to a four-game suspension that he served while a free agent last season.

Coleman never played in a regular season game last year, something that is also true of Vainuku. Vainuku spent time with the Texans in the preseason after going undrafted out of USC, but didn’t make the team when the summer was over.

If he can outwork Coleman in the coming months, Vainuku can change that and call himself the winner of Atlanta’s big fullback battle of 2017.