Falcons sign team president Rich McKay to an extension

Rich McKay has worked for the Falcons since 2004 and the relationship is set to continue through 2022.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that McKay has signed a five-year contract extension to remain in his roles as team president and CEO. McKay is also the president of AMB Sports & Entertainment, which oversees the Falcons, the MLS Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium opens this year as the new home for both the Falcons and the MLS expansion club. The team’s release announcing McKay’s extension called his work “pivotal” in the “negotiation, development and progress of building” their new home.

McKay also serves as the chairman of the NFL competition committee. He has been on that committee since 1998, although he was pulled off of it for a couple of years as punishment after the Falcons were found to be pumping artificial crowd noise into the Georgia Dome. He was off the committee in 2013 and 2014 before being reinstated ahead of the 2015 season.