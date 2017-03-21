Former Jags WR arrested for hitting woman during kids birthday party

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2017, 6:05 AM EDT

Former Jaguars receiver Mike Thomas was arrested on domestic violence charges, after allegedly attacking his fiancee while a children’s birthday party was going on downstairs.

According to WSB, Thomas was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and child abuse in the third degree.

The altercation took place upstairs in his fiancee’s Sandy Springs home, while the six young girls were downstairs doing whatever six young girls do at a birthday party. But according to the Sandy Springs police department, Thomas allegedly hit the woman with an open and closed fist and choking her.

“They could hear loud banging, screaming. They could hear a female, you know, crying for help,” Sgt. Sam Worsham, of the Sandy Springs Police Department said. “They could hear the altercation going on upstairs.”

Thomas disputed that version of events, saying he never hit her or choked her, and that the gun in question was in his briefcase, and that he had a concealed carry permit. He remains in Fulton County Jail without bond.

A 2009 fourth-round pick out of Arizona, Thomas played parts of four seasons with the Jaguars. He was traded to the Lions for a fifth-round pick in 2012 but was cut the following preseason, and bounced through stops in Arizona and Houston without playing again.