Geno Smith says he’ll study everything Eli Manning does

Geno Smith knows his place with his new team, and he’s going to make the most of it.
Smith, the backup to Eli Manning with the Giants, says he’ll use his position as Manning’s backup to make himself a better quarterback, studying everything about the way Manning approaches his job.
“I think the opportunity to learn from [quarterbacks] coach [Frank] Cignetti, coach [Ben] McAdoo, and to be alongside Eli and learn from him, a two-time Super Bowl champion and, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Smith said. “I think it will work out tremendously for me. And it’s also an opportunity to be on a real good team, a winning team, get healthy – it’s just a perfect scenario for me. I couldn’t have written it up any better myself.”
Smith thinks he can be a good student and Manning can be a good teacher.
“This is definitely an opportunity for me to learn and to get better,” Smith said. “I want to carry my notepad around and whatever I see Eli doing, whether it’s in the classroom, on the field or off the field, I want to write it down. Because he’s a guy you can model yourself after. If you learn from a guy like that, we can all do a lot better.”
Smith started all 16 games as a rookie for the Jets in 2013, but things ultimately didn’t turn out well for him there, and that’s why he’s now a backup. But he’s only 26 years old and may be a starter again some day. He hopes that when that day comes, he can play like Manning.
Well, Geno already knows how to throw interceptions, so I’m not sure what else he’ll learn from Eli.
Considering Eli has yet to miss a game, seems kind of pointless. Just collect your check and sit there, like you did with the Jets.
If that’s the Case then His Interceptions Will Go UP
So that means Geno becomes a pro at being aloof like Eli? Seriously, if Eli was sitting in his car and it started on fire it would take him 35 minutes to get out of the car, probably burn to death because his mind and gaze are in outer space.
Can’t wait for the comments on this one!
Ok…but it might be wiser to study better QBs and their habits, training, eating, etc.
Brady, Brees, Manning, Rodgers come to mind.
Great attitude. I wish Smith well.
He’s being smart. Eli isn’t going to miss any games so he can learn and stay healthy for a couples years. Remember when that happened at the beginning of a career instead of a few years later?
Is Eli going to teach Geno how to take a punch to the Jaw?
kcchefs58 says:
Mar 21, 2017 6:13 PM
———————————————-
Geno will need to learn the “sad clown face while shaking his head” move.
Sometimes that is what a guy needs. Veteran examples and a stable organization. Despite the jokes, Eli has more rings than Rodgers, Brees and a bunch of HoF quarterbacks. Smith may turn out well in a professional environment.