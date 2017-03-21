Giants sign running back Shaun Draughn

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 21, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

The Giants signed a veteran running back. Not that one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former 49ers running back Shaun Draughn has agreed to a contract with the Giants.

Draughn has filled in capably at multiple stops in his career, finishing last season as San Francisco’s starter. He’s a good enough runner and can catch the ball, so he keeps finding jobs.

He made his way into the league as an undrafted rookie in Washington in 2011, and has also done stints with the Chiefs, Ravens, Colts, Bears, Chargers, Browns, and 49ers.

Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson’s out there whistling, wondering when someone’s going to call him and wish him a happy 32nd birthday, after openly flirting with the Giants before the Vikings let him walk into the market.