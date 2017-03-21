Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 11:57 PM EDT

As more details emerge regarding the Super Bowl strain of kleptomania practiced by a man named Martin Mauricio Ortega, one question cries out to be asked, and hopefully answered: How much more Super Bowl gear did Ortega steal?

A detailed item from the Associated Press sprinkles enough detail about Ortega’s attendance at the most recent Super Bowl (supposedly, more than 20) and items in his possession (supposedly, a Super Bowl jersey worn by Kurt Warner, an item that Warner was surprised to hear Ortega had acquired) to make one at least wonder whether Ortega began his Super Bowl crime spree in Super Bowl XLIX with his first theft of a Tom Brady jersey, or earlier.

Per the AP, Ortega brought multiple NFL memorabilia items with him to Houston for the Super Bowl LI. So what were they, and where did they come from? Ortega also reportedly told others that he attended the Super Bowl not as a reporter (he was an executive) but as a fan.

The report includes a claim from a Colorado auctioneer that Ortega wanted to know the value of Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50. Ortega claimed that he had the helmet.

“Had” is the key word, as it relates to Von Miller’s helmet. The next question is what else Ortega has or had (or has had) based on access typically reserved to people who are, you know, working at the Super Bowl, not hanging out and/or stealing things.