Hue Jackson, Sashi Brown won’t attend Trubisky’s Pro Day workout

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

When North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky shows off for NFL coaches and scouts on Tuesday, there will be two conspicuous absences.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Hue Jackson and Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown won’t be attending Trubisky’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday in Chapel Hill. However, they will put Trubisky through the paces of a private workout.

Private workouts often are more valuable than Pro Day sessions, which are highly-scripted pitch-and-catch sessions that reveal little about whether the quarterback can do the things that a given team would ask them to do. Also, the results are kept secret.

Three years ago, for example, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a rough Pro Day workout. The Vikings gave him a private workout, and they loved what they saw.

Per Cabot, the Browns will be going the private workout route with all of the top quarterback prosecutes, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.