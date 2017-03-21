Hue Jackson, Sashi Brown won’t attend Trubisky’s Pro Day workout

When North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky shows off for NFL coaches and scouts on Tuesday, there will be two conspicuous absences.
Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Hue Jackson and Browns executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown won’t be attending Trubisky’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday in Chapel Hill. However, they will put Trubisky through the paces of a private workout.
Private workouts often are more valuable than Pro Day sessions, which are highly-scripted pitch-and-catch sessions that reveal little about whether the quarterback can do the things that a given team would ask them to do. Also, the results are kept secret.
Three years ago, for example, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a rough Pro Day workout. The Vikings gave him a private workout, and they loved what they saw.
Per Cabot, the Browns will be going the private workout route with all of the top quarterback prosecutes, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.
Right. Why would we want to waste time at Pro Days for the QB’s? We’re already set at QB. These two will be in the unemployement line next year.
Hue does this with all QBs dating back to his time in Cincy. You have warm weather only QBs that have to be weeded out. He dips the footballs in water to see how they can throw a wet ball around. There are other series of inclimate weather skill testing that they perform and compare results.
“Three years ago, for example, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a rough Pro Day workout. The Vikings gave him a private workout, and they loved what they saw.”
So, how did that work out for them? And was his workout that much better than Carr’s? If so, thanks Vikings, from Raider Nation! It’s not often a franchise QB slips to the 2nd round as Reggie predicted which allowed them to select Mack in the 1st despite the owner pushing for Carr. In Reggie we trust!
Grab him with the 12th pick !!!