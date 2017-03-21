Jim Harbaugh tells NFL teams Colin Kaepernick can be great

The coach who went to a Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick thinks another team could get to the Super Bowl with Kaepernick, if he gets the chance.
Jim Harbaugh said on PFT Live that Kaepernick, whom he coached in San Francisco, still has all the tools he displayed when he took the league by storm in his first year as a starter. Harbaugh said NFL teams have reached out to ask his opinion of Kaepernick, and Harbaugh tells them they should sign him.
“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell them: I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s a great competitor who has proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player,” Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said he thinks NFL teams aren’t as patient as they need to be in developing quarterbacks, and he thinks a smart team will take the time to work with Kaepernick to make the most of his physical tools. That team, Harbaugh believes, will win multiple Super Bowls.
“He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships,” Harbaugh said.
Now the question is whether any team will give Kaepernick that chance.
There’s a pretty good distance between Jim Harbaugh and the second best coach in the world. He doesn’t understand failure, and he doesn’t understand weakness. I don’t expect that from everybody, but I certainly do respect Harbaugh’s abilities. I’ve never seen a guy take over dumpster fires time and time again, and quickly turn them into big time winners. Every situation has been different, yet the results were always the same. He doesn’t understand why everyone doesn’t have the same passion for winning as he does, so it doesn’t always work out. Harbaugh is probably easy for guys like Bill Belichick to relate to, but difficult for most others.
Kap’s line last year 2,200/16/4 with a rating of 90.7. Whether you like the guy or not, that’s good enough he should be getting a look from teams. EJ Manuel has career numbers of 3500/19/15 with a 77 rating and he has a job.
Kaep being blackballed to discourage other current and future players from speaking their minds and/or standing up for social justice issues.
I hope karma bites the teams who took lesser QBs (like the Jets, Browns) this off-season, whether because their owners are grade A a-holes or the personnel departments make frequent errors in talent evaluation. (Both true IMO.)
If the Patriots were to deal Jimmy Garopollo, they would be in the market for a veteran backup. Kaepernick would be a good candidate for the position.
The rise and fall of Colin Kaepernick should serve as ample warning to Cowboys fans. A young dynamic QB taking the league by storm, lighting it up, showing poise and raising expectations. Kaep’s pink cloud lasted about a year and a half. Thirs year was also good but it ended with that pick in Seattle in the NFCCG.
You’re not home free with Dak Cowboys. Not by a long shot
It’s hard to believe it was just four seasons ago he had 1st & Goal to win the Super Bowl, and three seasons ago was in the NFC Champ. game in Seattle.
He seems to be a true example of a meteoric career.
OK, he has some physical talent and had a good year when they made it to a SB. That does not necessarily translate into long term success. At QB you need more than physical gifts. Just ask Culpepper, Vick, Griffin etc. Sure, you can catch lightning in a bottle now and then but true greatness can only be claimed after a history of success. Then again, the whole anthem thing will make it hard for him to get along with some teammates. Not everyone is down with self promotion by virtue of trendy acts.
