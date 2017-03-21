Jim Harbaugh tells NFL teams Colin Kaepernick can be great

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

The coach who went to a Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick thinks another team could get to the Super Bowl with Kaepernick, if he gets the chance.

Jim Harbaugh said on PFT Live that Kaepernick, whom he coached in San Francisco, still has all the tools he displayed when he took the league by storm in his first year as a starter. Harbaugh said NFL teams have reached out to ask his opinion of Kaepernick, and Harbaugh tells them they should sign him.

“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell them: I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s a great competitor who has proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said he thinks NFL teams aren’t as patient as they need to be in developing quarterbacks, and he thinks a smart team will take the time to work with Kaepernick to make the most of his physical tools. That team, Harbaugh believes, will win multiple Super Bowls.

“He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships,” Harbaugh said.

Now the question is whether any team will give Kaepernick that chance.