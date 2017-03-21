Jim Harbaugh visits PFT Live on Tuesday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

At a time when the lingering free agency of quarterback Colin Kaepernick has become one of the hottest topics in the NFL, the man who got the most out of Kaepernick will be chiming in on Kaepernick’s abilities.

Former 49ers coach and current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh joins PFT Live on Tuesday morning at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Harbaugh was able to do with Kaepernick what none of the 49ers coaches since Harbaugh’s departure were able to replicate — devising plays and game plans that maximized Kaepernick’s strengths and minimized his limitations. In an industry where the coaches have confidence levels that border on (and sometimes cross into) delusion, it’s amazing that no other coach thinks he could do with Kaepernick what Harbaugh did.

Of course, it’s possible that one or more coaches want to try, and that they’re being kept from doing so by owners who are concerned about the impact of Kaepernick’s politics on the bottom line — or who simply don’t what Kaepernick around due to his politics.

So is it more football than politics, or more about politics than football, keeping Kaepernick unemployed? Cast a vote below, drop a comment if you choose, and tune in to PFT Live, which gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with a simulcast beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.