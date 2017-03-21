Joe Mixon visits the Chargers

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT

The most controversial prospect in this year’s NFL draft is visiting Los Angeles.

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will visit the Chargers, according to Jim Trotter of ESPN.

While at Oklahoma, Mixon brutally assaulted a woman, breaking bones in her face with a punch. When the video of that incident was released late last year, some predicted it would end Mixon’s NFL career before it started, just as the video of Ray Rice punching his wife ended his NFL career.

But NFL teams are showing interest in Mixon, with the Chargers now joining the Raiders, Broncos and Bengals as teams that have recently visited with him. More teams set up meetings with him when they visited Oklahoma to see him work out at the school’s Pro Day.

There’s significant interest from NFL teams in getting to know Mixon, who has undeniable talent. The question now isn’t whether a team will draft Mixon despite his checkered past, but just how high in the draft he could go.