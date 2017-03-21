John Sullivan visits with center-needy Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

The Rams released last year’s starting center Tim Barnes and tried to bring in a replacement by signing Ryan Groy to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent, but the Bills matched and kept Groy in Buffalo.

The next option for the team appears to be John Sullivan. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports that Sullivan visited with the team on Monday.

Sullivan started 93 games over six seasons for the Vikings before missing the 2015 season with a back injury. He was an effective player for much of that time, but Minnesota moved on last year and Sullivan spent the season as a backup for the Redskins.

There aren’t a ton of free agent options at center and Sullivan’s experience has him right near the top of a list that’s likely topped by longtime Jets starter Nick Mangold.