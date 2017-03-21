Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has responded to Monday night’s verbal attack from the President not with words but with action.
Via the New York Daily News, Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels America.
Meals on Wheels has been characterized in media reports (which may not be accurate) as a potential target of the spending cuts made in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. Regardless of whether the budget will adversely affect Meals on Wheels, the perception that it will has taken root — and Kaepernick’s decision to support the program with a five-figure donation can be regarded as a direct response to Trump’s comments regarding the report that he’ll direct a “nasty tweet” at whichever team signs Kaepernick.
Kaepernick, who became a free agent 12 days ago, has remained publicly silent regarding his employment status. He nevertheless continues to be ignored during the free agency process, with no visits and no apparent interest in his services.
Too little, too late. Next man up!
He put his money where his mouth is. Nice change of pace.
Florio, are you his agent now? He expressed his first amendment rights and many fans expressed their first amendment rights making it clear that they will not support a team with this guy on it.
i may disagree with Kap and but he does stnd for what he believes.
Trump got this turd to do something positive, pretty impressive
Good on you kap. I wish he had expressed his good intentions this well from the outset.
The image rehab continues. If he is in a giving mood I could use about $10K for some new shingles for my house. Thanks bud!
Good for him. Classy response to a classless clown.
Putting ALL (and there are a lot of ‘alls’) aside, appreciate Colin what you do re. putting your money where your mouth (or knees) are. Don’t jump in haters, don’t need that. Just recognize what I believe is his intent re. causes he believes in. Best wishes for your future.
It’s a step in the right direction
Good for him. While cheeto Jesus is busy blowing hot air out of his gullet, Kaepernick is busy trying to make a real difference.
Brilliance of TRUMP again: Donations to Meals on Wheels have never been higher with their best one week total ever.
Stands for what believes? Lol. He didn’t vote my man. Kap is trying to get a job. Bit off more than he could chew. Happens to the best of us. Just his turn now.
Haha, keep prodding the sleazeball, Donald. Squeeze a few more dollars out of him.
And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to work, by free will not force.
Well he didn’t vote for Trump…or anyone.