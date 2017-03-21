 Skip to content

Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has responded to Monday night’s verbal attack from the President not with words but with action.

Via the New York Daily News, Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels America.

Meals on Wheels has been characterized in media reports (which may not be accurate) as a potential target of the spending cuts made in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. Regardless of whether the budget will adversely affect Meals on Wheels, the perception that it will has taken root — and Kaepernick’s decision to support the program with a five-figure donation can be regarded as a direct response to Trump’s comments regarding the report that he’ll direct a “nasty tweet” at whichever team signs Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who became a free agent 12 days ago, has remained publicly silent regarding his employment status. He nevertheless continues to be ignored during the free agency process, with no visits and no apparent interest in his services.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Top Stories
17 Responses to “Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels”
  1. JSpicoli says: Mar 21, 2017 8:07 PM

    He also sent them his resume.

  2. nfl fan says: Mar 21, 2017 8:08 PM

    Too little, too late. Next man up!

  3. ericchasesucksattheinternet says: Mar 21, 2017 8:10 PM

    He put his money where his mouth is. Nice change of pace.

  4. dablitz2 says: Mar 21, 2017 8:11 PM

    Florio, are you his agent now? He expressed his first amendment rights and many fans expressed their first amendment rights making it clear that they will not support a team with this guy on it.

  5. borbinski says: Mar 21, 2017 8:11 PM

    i may disagree with Kap and but he does stnd for what he believes.

  6. stoolerz says: Mar 21, 2017 8:14 PM

    Trump got this turd to do something positive, pretty impressive

  7. internetcommenter7 says: Mar 21, 2017 8:14 PM

    Good on you kap. I wish he had expressed his good intentions this well from the outset.

  8. waynefontesismyfather says: Mar 21, 2017 8:15 PM

    The image rehab continues. If he is in a giving mood I could use about $10K for some new shingles for my house. Thanks bud!

  9. darkgoody says: Mar 21, 2017 8:15 PM

    Good for him. Classy response to a classless clown.

  10. broncoschick says: Mar 21, 2017 8:15 PM

    Putting ALL (and there are a lot of ‘alls’) aside, appreciate Colin what you do re. putting your money where your mouth (or knees) are. Don’t jump in haters, don’t need that. Just recognize what I believe is his intent re. causes he believes in. Best wishes for your future.

  11. bondlake says: Mar 21, 2017 8:15 PM

    It’s a step in the right direction

  12. richiethegreek says: Mar 21, 2017 8:16 PM

    Good for him. While cheeto Jesus is busy blowing hot air out of his gullet, Kaepernick is busy trying to make a real difference.

  13. exinsidetrader says: Mar 21, 2017 8:16 PM

    Brilliance of TRUMP again: Donations to Meals on Wheels have never been higher with their best one week total ever.

  14. patfic5 says: Mar 21, 2017 8:17 PM

    Stands for what believes? Lol. He didn’t vote my man. Kap is trying to get a job. Bit off more than he could chew. Happens to the best of us. Just his turn now.

  15. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 21, 2017 8:18 PM

    Haha, keep prodding the sleazeball, Donald. Squeeze a few more dollars out of him.

  16. I prefer my Crush to be Orange says: Mar 21, 2017 8:19 PM

    And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to work, by free will not force.

  17. jimnaizeeum says: Mar 21, 2017 8:19 PM

    Well he didn’t vote for Trump…or anyone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!