Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has responded to Monday night’s verbal attack from the President not with words but with action.

Via the New York Daily News, Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels America.

Meals on Wheels has been characterized in media reports (which may not be accurate) as a potential target of the spending cuts made in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. Regardless of whether the budget will adversely affect Meals on Wheels, the perception that it will has taken root — and Kaepernick’s decision to support the program with a five-figure donation can be regarded as a direct response to Trump’s comments regarding the report that he’ll direct a “nasty tweet” at whichever team signs Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who became a free agent 12 days ago, has remained publicly silent regarding his employment status. He nevertheless continues to be ignored during the free agency process, with no visits and no apparent interest in his services.