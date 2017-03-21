Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has responded to Monday night’s verbal attack from the President not with words but with action.
Via the New York Daily News, Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels America.
Meals on Wheels has been characterized in media reports (which may not be accurate) as a potential target of the spending cuts made in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. Regardless of whether the budget will adversely affect Meals on Wheels, the perception that it will has taken root — and Kaepernick’s decision to support the program with a five-figure donation can be regarded as a direct response to Trump’s comments regarding the report that he’ll direct a “nasty tweet” at whichever team signs Kaepernick.
Kaepernick, who became a free agent 12 days ago, has remained publicly silent regarding his employment status. He nevertheless continues to be ignored during the free agency process, with no visits and no apparent interest in his services.
He also sent them his resume.
Too little, too late. Next man up!
He put his money where his mouth is. Nice change of pace.
Florio, are you his agent now? He expressed his first amendment rights and many fans expressed their first amendment rights making it clear that they will not support a team with this guy on it.
i may disagree with Kap and but he does stnd for what he believes.
Trump got this turd to do something positive, pretty impressive
Good on you kap. I wish he had expressed his good intentions this well from the outset.
The image rehab continues. If he is in a giving mood I could use about $10K for some new shingles for my house. Thanks bud!
Good for him. Classy response to a classless clown.
Putting ALL (and there are a lot of ‘alls’) aside, appreciate Colin what you do re. putting your money where your mouth (or knees) are. Don’t jump in haters, don’t need that. Just recognize what I believe is his intent re. causes he believes in. Best wishes for your future.
It’s a step in the right direction
Good for him. While cheeto Jesus is busy blowing hot air out of his gullet, Kaepernick is busy trying to make a real difference.
Brilliance of TRUMP again: Donations to Meals on Wheels have never been higher with their best one week total ever.
Stands for what believes? Lol. He didn’t vote my man. Kap is trying to get a job. Bit off more than he could chew. Happens to the best of us. Just his turn now.
Haha, keep prodding the sleazeball, Donald. Squeeze a few more dollars out of him.
And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to work, by free will not force.
Well he didn’t vote for Trump…or anyone.
There are players out their who have broken the law. Some have been caught driving over the alcohol limit. Others have actually injured people in bar fights. Some have acted appallingly to women. Yet somehow all these players are still in the NFL and fans support them.
What I’m trying to say is get over yourself America!
You are making a huge mountain out of a mole hill. Kaepernick doesn’t deserve this treatment. If he were to sign for a team then good for him. If he were to sign for my team and was able to bring something to the table, then I would accept him.
One has to wonder if Trump’s latest Twitter Tantrum had anything to do with Robert Kraft joining him on Air Force One the day before.
I’d rather have Kaepernick playing on my team than the score of current NFL players who think all personal problems are solved with their fists or at gunpoint. I also believe he shouldn’t have to sacrifice his career over exercising his First Amendment rights, but I see that view is quite unpopular.
Maybe those of us with an IQ above room temperature and love our country enough to admit it’s not perfect need to find something else to do from August to February each year.
borbinski says:
Mar 21, 2017 8:11 PM
i may disagree with Kap and but he does stnd for what he believes.
———————————————
He doesn’t know what he stands for, or believes. He doesn’t even frigging vote. So what do you base your comment on? He has no clue, ( it is obvious) b/c he goes along with the lies, like hands up don’t shoot. It never happened. Etc. Etc.
Well good for him. Not. The media wants to make a big deal about him not being signed. People forgot he’s a RG3 type of QB except he has less injuries. Defenses figured out how to stop the zone read type of QB’S 3 or 4 years ago. And he has that “ME” mentality like RG3. So media let’s not make this Kaepernick not being signed thing into something it shouldn’t.
An attention getting act that is really also intended to show his disagreement with the budget proposal.
Hope he doesn’t get signed by anyone
Maybe he can start for a FLAG FOOTBALL TEAM ,,, see what I did there FLAG FOOTBALL !
Advantage, Kaepernick.
Should that be done incognito?
I guess PFT has signed on as his marketing and PR firm…
That’s half of what Kap got for 1 game of a couple hours of standing on the sideline last season because he wasn’t in shape. Or one of the 6 he missed the previous season while he was off looking for someone to operate on him so he could collect his 2016 salary.
Everyone who said way to go Colin for kneeling down,way to go trump!! this bum now changes his view once his butt was unemployeed. kaperdink will never toss a pass in the nfl.
buying redemption you know like a headhunter or agents fee!!!
Kapernick didn’t stand for the national anthem.
Trump lied throughout his campaign and has lied to all who voted for him, has buddied up to the Kremlin and continues to lie as a diversion and spends every weekend golfing on our dime.
Trump cut social programs for the elderly and Kap gives them 50k.
Tell me again which one deserves to be criticized?
Kaepernick leads. Others will follow. This guy is a leader of men. We’ve seen others copy him. Now watch how many players and others donate to charity. This guy reminds me more and more of that guy named Jesus. Always sticking up for the children. But we all saw how Jesus ended up. Not everyone likes those who make us feel inferior.
Uh-oh. Hillary’s gonna ask him for a “donation” now.
…excuse my math, it’s 1/20th of one game check of the 17 he was unavailable or unfit over the past two seasons. By his own choice.
Wow. How many people on here have donated over
$1 million to ANY cause? Trying to figure out what “putting your money where your mouth is” means if not that. I think its telling that, while Kaepernick has spent this last week donating his money and time trying to help the hungry here and abroad, our President is wasting his breath and taxpayers precious time vilifying him for something he has said he no longer plans to do.
Meals on wheels? He should have donated to the Disabled American Veterans, who he disrespected by not standing for the anthem.
And meanwhile Trump said he would not take a salary yet has shown no proof he hasn’t and still hides his taxes from the past year when the past presidents have had no problems giving theirs. But it’s MAGA.
Meals on wheels gets 3% of its budget from all government sources. Meals on wheels spends more than 20% of its budget on administrative expenses. Meals on wheels has a cash horde equal to approximately 2 years expenses. Meals on wheels does not need the money from the government. We have a 20 trillion dollar debt people. If every person is going to wail and cry every time their pet project gets trimmed, there is no chance to avoid bankruptcy.
$50,000 is approximately 1/3 of the expected yearly rate of investment return on the $16 million he scammed out of the 9ers last season.
So Kaepernick donates $50,000 to try to make himself look better by promoting a false narrative against Trump. Sounds like the same clown who decided to promote the twisted narrative that has left him unemployed.
I was a huge Kaep fan before his kneeling. I’m against his stance, but I will say this: Kaep has already donated $100,000 to a neighborhood he claimed was being oppressed. He’s also donated to other charities. I’m not really a fan of his anymore, but he is doing what he said he would do.
This is so divisive. Donating money so that old people can eat. What a cancer.
How much did you donate Donnie boy.
What about Trump’s freedom of speech?
There is no mystery here. No sensible owner would want a guy as the face of the franchise, which a QB really is, to be bringing his politics onto the football field. It would be a bad business decision even taking on an actual proven QB much less an iffy guy like him.
Krap is a tool and a phony, but this is a good thing.
He can start redeeming himself as a human being, hover he’s still a terrible QB.
This isn’t anything new for Colin.
It seems good will toward others is lost on a lot of “God fearing” types these days.
Good for Kap. Keep fighting the good fight.
It’s too bad he’s not good at playing quarterback.
Squid would only have to sell one pair of Air Jordan III from his thousands of unused top end sports shoes to pay the charitable donation in full. He could have done this a few years ago and not wait until his advisors pushed him to make well publicized donations to buff his public image.
Trump is
Paranoid like Nixon.
Out of touch with his administration like Reagan.
A horn dog like Clinton
A dumb ass like Bush.
Creates debt like Obama.
Trump is truly the evolution of the imperial president.
This dude has suddenly become Mother Teresa THIS OFFSEASON. Hmm…
waynefontesismyfather says:
Mar 21, 2017 8:15 PM
The image rehab continues. If he is in a giving mood I could use about $10K for some new shingles for my house. Thanks bud!
__________________
Kaepernick > Stafford
Lions are the Browns of the NFC
Between this donation and the $1m he donated to worthy causes last year (regardless of motive), this man has more done to actually benefit society in the last 12 months than most of you will do in your entire lives.
But, hey, he chose to protest in a way you found offensive, so let’s crush him for all of eternity.
After reading these comments, we clearly need another extinction.
Angry Trump tweet coming in 3..2…1 . Who does Kaepernick think he is helping the poor and less fortunate? Didn’t he get the memo from Republicans that he’s only supposed to care about the 1%? Kaepernick is a bigger man than Trump will ever be and he’d probably make a better president but Kermit the Frog would make a better president than Trump.
It’s admorable that he donated to this good cause, however he really should be so frivolous with his money. There is no guarantee he will see another contract, and before you know it he will be on 30 for 30 as just another broke ex-millionaire athlete.
Prez Trump is exactly what America needs, bless this wonderful man.
Maybe some of the people that cheered him on can sign him to a contract worth millions.
While I applaud the donation, let’s not get carried away with this. This has just a much to do with him trying to rebild his persona for getting a job as it does his goodwill. He all the sudden made clear he will stand this year for the anthem, and now this VERY public charity work is him trying to find a job. You can do these donations without fanfare but he needs the news sort to help him secure a job this season.