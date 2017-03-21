Keenan Allen expects to be ready for training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen only made a cameo appearance during the 2016 season as he left the team’s opening game of the season before the end of the first half with a torn ACL that brought his season to an end.

That left the team without its top receiver for the entire season, but Allen expects to be fully ready to go in time for the 2017 campaign. While Allen may not do much during OTAs, he said his plan is to be working without restrictions come training camp and the regular season.

“I’m not trying to kill myself. There’s still a long time until the season,” Allen said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I’m definitely trying to just keep getting stronger and then just try to be there for the whole season for my team.”

A full season from Allen would be a big plus for the Chargers. He missed half the 2015 season with a lacerated kidney and the Chargers have missed him a great deal on offense.