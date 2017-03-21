Marshawn Lynch’s agent: He misses football, but no idea what he’ll do

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

The prospect of running back Marshawn Lynch returning to the NFL has been a hot topic for the last few days as a result of reports indicating that the Raiders might want to add him to their roster.

There are plenty of steps that have to be taken before that can happen with Lynch making it clear that he wants to return after a one-year absence from the league at the top of the list. Analyzing social media posts won’t get that done and Lynch’s agent Doug Hendrickson said during an interview on KNBR Tuesday that he’s not sure what Lynch is thinking about a comeback despite the running back’s love for the game.

“Well in all sincerity, Marshawn’s been in Canada,” Hendrickson said. “I’m due to see him this week. So he and I have not spoken about this at all. So it was the media who took the ball and kind ran with it. He’s one of the most unique guys I’ve ever been with in my life. Marshawn, it wouldn’t shock me in three days if he says, ‘Hey, I want to play.’ It wouldn’t shock me if he says, ‘Nah, I don’t know where this came from. I don’t want to play.’ He doesn’t spend any of the money he’s made. He’s got a lot of money. He does miss football, no question. He loves the game of football. He’s 30. But until I meet with him this week, you know, I don’t know what his mindset is. He’s the kind of guy that can shift by the hour.”

If Lynch does want to return to play for the Raiders, he’ll need the Seahawks to either trade his rights or release him so he can sign with Oakland as a free agent.