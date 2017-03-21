 Skip to content

Mexican media company apologizes for theft of Tom Brady jersey

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2017, 5:16 AM EDT
OEM, the largest newspaper company in Mexico, has apologized after one of its former employees was identified as the suspect in the theft of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.

In a statement written in Spanish, OEM said the employee, Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos, resigned from the newspaper La Prensa on March 14 for personal reasons. At the time, the company says, it had no knowledge of Ortega being a suspect in the jersey theft.

“We are surprised and disappointed to receive today the allegations of the behavior of Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos on February 5 inside the NRG stadium in Houston, where Super Bowl LI was played,” said the statement, which PFT has translated. “La Prensa, if the accusation is true, fully condemns the behavior of Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos, who took advantage of his position and used La Prensa to access the field, press conferences and other areas of NRG Stadium.”

Although Ortega has not been formally charged, the company issued an apology.

“Without commenting on the truth of the allegations,” the statement said, “La Prensa offers a public apology to our readers and the Mexican society.”

35 Responses to “Mexican media company apologizes for theft of Tom Brady jersey”
  1. ihatedansnyder says: Mar 21, 2017 5:20 AM

    Why hasn’t this guy been arrested? Mexico needs to hand him over to face felony theft charges in Texas.

  2. redsea1111 says: Mar 21, 2017 6:20 AM

    “La Prensa, if the accusation is true…”

    “Without commenting on the truth of the allegations…”

    This is a conditional apology. Can’t an organization just say this sucked, we’re sorry, and everyone moves on? Geez.

    And no, I don’t want a wall, even one that our “president” lied yet again about and said Mexico would pay for.

  3. gagecassidy says: Mar 21, 2017 6:49 AM

    Really glad to hear the FBI was hunting for a shirt. When I was younger, a dude took one of my Randy Savage shirts at a sleepover. Can we get the FBI’s clothing division on that for me?

  4. publikwerks says: Mar 21, 2017 6:49 AM

    How long till Trump tweets about this?
    “Mexico isn’t just stealing jobs! Stole his good friend, Tom Brady’s, jersey? SAD”

  5. nbptma1 says: Mar 21, 2017 6:56 AM

    Media behaving badly? Shocker!

  6. palsgraf21 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:04 AM

    An apology to their readers and the Mexican society? Anyone else?

  7. sandersmarcus10 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:05 AM

    A FREAKIN JERSEY, WHO THE HELL CARES!!!

  8. weepingjebus says: Mar 21, 2017 7:13 AM

    Wise move to reduce the karma hellstorm Brady would unleash. Meanwhile, Goodell is getting booed by his own momma.

  9. golions1 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:33 AM

    How about an apology to Tom Brady?

  10. lizzzy321 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:34 AM

    Now if the world was brimming with trust and confidence in the sincerity and honesty of most people, there would still be the matter of an apology not really fitting the bill.

    But – without trust, one could easily start wondering if after all the animosity between Trump and Mexico, if someone did not deliberately steal this jersey because Tom Brady was supposed to be a friend of Trumps.

    I hope we get more details about this whole incident.

  11. greygooseandsprite says: Mar 21, 2017 7:35 AM

    His personal reasons were he was gojng to sell all that
    Memorabilia for a lot of cash. More than he would ever make
    Working as a reporter and then retire.

  12. patslaya says: Mar 21, 2017 7:37 AM

    More ammo for Trump…

  13. maxkingpin says: Mar 21, 2017 7:37 AM

    We’re not saying he did it,
    but we apologize for what he did.

  14. patsfan1960 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:41 AM

    MAKE HIM DRINK THE WATER!!!

  15. romosmicrodongs says: Mar 21, 2017 7:50 AM

    Sure. Apologize to Mexican society but not the society that was robbed of its mvp jersey

  16. bondlake says: Mar 21, 2017 7:56 AM

    It’s always interesting to see how many people are always sorry AFTER being discovered.

  17. footballfan58 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:56 AM

    “Without commenting on the truth of the allegations,” the statement said, “La Prensa offers a public apology to our readers and the Mexican society.”
    //////////////////////////
    How about apologizing to Tom Brady, the NFL and the United States???????

  18. walker1191 says: Mar 21, 2017 7:57 AM

    I guess it’s a good outcome, It would have been very awkward if the thief had been one of Brady’s teammates, or some well known US media member.

  19. alfredogarciashead says: Mar 21, 2017 8:00 AM

    If we had had that wall……

  20. gizzmonic says: Mar 21, 2017 8:10 AM

    Tom should send him a jersey

  21. elyasm says: Mar 21, 2017 8:19 AM

    An apology to your readers and Mexican society, but not to the victims of the criminal you employed? Sounds like someone will be joining Barstool on the NFL media bench next year.

  22. bencoates57 says: Mar 21, 2017 8:22 AM

    Was this the guy throwing laser light at Brock Osweiler in Mehhhhhico City? And was this alsi the guy selling all those unauthorized left shark products on the interwebs?

  23. boobsmcgoo says: Mar 21, 2017 8:34 AM

    Felony. They need to prosecute this guy and make an example of him.

  24. cma1973 says: Mar 21, 2017 8:38 AM

    How about apologizing to the guy whose property your employee stole. I’m sure the Mexican people and their readers are broken up about this but they certainly were not the agrieved party.

  25. therealraider says: Mar 21, 2017 8:55 AM

    “La Prensa offers a public apology to our readers and the Mexican society.”

    ————————–

    How about apologising to the victim’s? I.E Tom Brady, The Patriots and the NFL?

  26. reprob8 says: Mar 21, 2017 9:09 AM

    refreshing to see an apology instead of denials & deflection

  27. bigwalt2990 says: Mar 21, 2017 9:11 AM

    So the jersey is probably somewhere in Mexico….great…

    The President needs to take action here, get his approval rating up.

  28. jjackwagon says: Mar 21, 2017 9:22 AM

    “La Prensa offers a public apology to our readers and the Mexican society.”

    So no apology to Brady, the Patriots, the NFL, or American society? Sounds like they should have their press credentials pulled.

  29. tylawspick6 says: Mar 21, 2017 9:25 AM

    Let’s go ahead and apologize for the two Framegates known as “Spygate” and Deflategate”, too.

    Let’s start there and admit Goodell was specifically hired to egnerate more revenue at any costs, by to do anythihng he needed to do to accomplish that, including openly cheating a player or team.

  30. meximyke says: Mar 21, 2017 9:33 AM

    Apologize? You got caught, that’s the only reason!! You could of ended this immediately, but no!! Felony!! Prosecute!!! Break the law, you do the time!! That jersey’s value makes it a felony!!!!

  31. TeamFirst says: Mar 21, 2017 9:37 AM

    sandersmarcus10 says:
    Mar 21, 2017 7:05 AM
    A FREAKIN JERSEY, WHO THE HELL CARES!!!
    ——————————
    Approximate value of the jersey $500,000 plus whatever Von Miller’s helmet and Brady’s superbowl 49 jersey are worth. Is there more stuff he stole that no one knew about? He may have stolen more than $1 million but “who the hell cares?”

  32. stipez says: Mar 21, 2017 9:38 AM

    Good thing they stopped giving MVPs trucks or that would’ve gone missing too.

  33. qbarrel says: Mar 21, 2017 9:43 AM

    It’s nice that they apologized to their readers and “Mexican society”, but if they may want to consider apologizing to the NFL and it’s fans if they ever want access to cover another event.

  34. rjp1130 says: Mar 21, 2017 9:45 AM

    The NFL should pull future games to be played in Mexico. Why are they playing there anyways?

  35. rc33 says: Mar 21, 2017 9:45 AM

    Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos.
    Dude needs to tack on Cougar-Mellencamp or something.

