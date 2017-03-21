Mexican media company apologizes for theft of Tom Brady jersey

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2017, 5:16 AM EDT

OEM, the largest newspaper company in Mexico, has apologized after one of its former employees was identified as the suspect in the theft of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.

In a statement written in Spanish, OEM said the employee, Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos, resigned from the newspaper La Prensa on March 14 for personal reasons. At the time, the company says, it had no knowledge of Ortega being a suspect in the jersey theft.

“We are surprised and disappointed to receive today the allegations of the behavior of Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos on February 5 inside the NRG stadium in Houston, where Super Bowl LI was played,” said the statement, which PFT has translated. “La Prensa, if the accusation is true, fully condemns the behavior of Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos, who took advantage of his position and used La Prensa to access the field, press conferences and other areas of NRG Stadium.”

Although Ortega has not been formally charged, the company issued an apology.

“Without commenting on the truth of the allegations,” the statement said, “La Prensa offers a public apology to our readers and the Mexican society.”