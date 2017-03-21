Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellison after critical comments

The father of former Vikings tight end Rhett Ellison had plenty to say about the Vikings on social media and to a reporter. When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellions directly . . . crickets.
“Unfortunately, he didn’t return my call,” Zimmer said Tuesday on KFAN radio, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So I’m trying to get to where his comments were made, but he didn’t see fit to call me back.”
Vikings guard Alex Boone made it clear during a visit last week to PFT Live that he wasn’t thrilled with the remarks of Riki Ellison, who said among other things that the team has “toxic leadership.” As PFT observed at the time, the absence of on- or off-record comments from former or current players (and not from their family members) makes Ellison’s remarks hard to accept as anything but sour grapes from the father of a player who’ll no longer be wearing purple.
And the dysfunction goes on and on.
If I was Rhett Ellison, I would 1) be embarassed 2) be mad as hell at the old man, as in “shut your mouth old man”.
Man, if you’re gonna go and say comments like that at least have the decency in explaining why you say that instead of ignoring. That looks really weak.
Ellison’s remarks hard to accept as anything but sour grapes from the father of a player who’ll no longer be wearing purple.
Until you look at the game at Lambeau, where the veteran leadership decided to go with their own game plan and and not the coaches, hurting the entire team…. then it actually makes tons of sense what is being said.
Parents, let your adult children be adults. If the PLAYER (you know, the one who actually deals with it) sees fit to comment on his former place of business, so be it. Too many parents believe that they’re being supportive when actually they’re being overbearing.
It appears that Riki is a guy, in the immortal words of Yogi Berra, “Is not happy unless they’re unhappy”. Sour Graping with a bunch of Sour Griping.
Also, man up. You can take shots on social media, but you duck a man to man phone call?
As an outsider that isn’t in the know, it looks to me that Mike might not be getting the respect needed for whatever reason. Respect is everything.
What is toxic in Green Bay is players getting sick of TT telling players to accept less than market value pay for the privileged of playing with Aaron Rodgers according to TJ Lang.
That and their poutine. I just about throw up if thinking about eating it.
Maybe Rhett needs a cookie, some safe space and a blankie.
No leadership? How about when daddy has to speak for you?
Riki looks awful bad right here. I understand getting upset but not to the point you are throwing around blind accusations. Call Mike back Riki and have an adult conversation.
Poor guy. Forced to leave the Vikings for a good contract with the 4 time Superbowl champion Giants. What a bad break.
In grade school soccer we call parents like him a “hover mom”. Not sure how to refer to an angry father of an NFL tight end.
The NFL only lets you have 53 man rosters. Not everyone can play for the purple.
Try contacting Norv Turner. He knows about the dumpster fire in Minnesota. He’s probably too much of a gentleman to divulge the dirt.
In all of his years of playing, this is the most press Rhett Ellison has ever gotten! Gee, thanks dad!