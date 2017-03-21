Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellison after critical comments

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

The father of former Vikings tight end Rhett Ellison had plenty to say about the Vikings on social media and to a reporter. When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellions directly . . . crickets.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t return my call,” Zimmer said Tuesday on KFAN radio, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So I’m trying to get to where his comments were made, but he didn’t see fit to call me back.”

Vikings guard Alex Boone made it clear during a visit last week to PFT Live that he wasn’t thrilled with the remarks of Riki Ellison, who said among other things that the team has “toxic leadership.” As PFT observed at the time, the absence of on- or off-record comments from former or current players (and not from their family members) makes Ellison’s remarks hard to accept as anything but sour grapes from the father of a player who’ll no longer be wearing purple.