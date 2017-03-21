 Skip to content

Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellison after critical comments

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

The father of former Vikings tight end Rhett Ellison had plenty to say about the Vikings on social media and to a reporter. When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellions directly . . . crickets.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t return my call,” Zimmer said Tuesday on KFAN radio, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So I’m trying to get to where his comments were made, but he didn’t see fit to call me back.”

Vikings guard Alex Boone made it clear during a visit last week to PFT Live that he wasn’t thrilled with the remarks of Riki Ellison, who said among other things that the team has “toxic leadership.” As PFT observed at the time, the absence of on- or off-record comments from former or current players (and not from their family members) makes Ellison’s remarks hard to accept as anything but sour grapes from the father of a player who’ll no longer be wearing purple.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill
16 Responses to “Mike Zimmer tried to contact Riki Ellison after critical comments”
  1. worstfranchiseinprofessionalsports says: Mar 21, 2017 4:13 PM

    And the dysfunction goes on and on.

  2. nflpoker says: Mar 21, 2017 4:16 PM

    If I was Rhett Ellison, I would 1) be embarassed 2) be mad as hell at the old man, as in “shut your mouth old man”.

  3. rtl1984 says: Mar 21, 2017 4:18 PM

    Man, if you’re gonna go and say comments like that at least have the decency in explaining why you say that instead of ignoring. That looks really weak.

  4. shaggytoodle says: Mar 21, 2017 4:23 PM

    Ellison’s remarks hard to accept as anything but sour grapes from the father of a player who’ll no longer be wearing purple.
    _________

    Until you look at the game at Lambeau, where the veteran leadership decided to go with their own game plan and and not the coaches, hurting the entire team…. then it actually makes tons of sense what is being said.

  5. gixrider says: Mar 21, 2017 4:23 PM

    Parents, let your adult children be adults. If the PLAYER (you know, the one who actually deals with it) sees fit to comment on his former place of business, so be it. Too many parents believe that they’re being supportive when actually they’re being overbearing.

  6. nflpoker says: Mar 21, 2017 4:24 PM

    It appears that Riki is a guy, in the immortal words of Yogi Berra, “Is not happy unless they’re unhappy”. Sour Graping with a bunch of Sour Griping.

  7. gixrider says: Mar 21, 2017 4:24 PM

    Also, man up. You can take shots on social media, but you duck a man to man phone call?

  8. 'boys4life says: Mar 21, 2017 4:25 PM

    As an outsider that isn’t in the know, it looks to me that Mike might not be getting the respect needed for whatever reason. Respect is everything.

  9. cheeseisfattening says: Mar 21, 2017 4:33 PM

    What is toxic in Green Bay is players getting sick of TT telling players to accept less than market value pay for the privileged of playing with Aaron Rodgers according to TJ Lang.

    That and their poutine. I just about throw up if thinking about eating it.

  10. mnvikes1961 says: Mar 21, 2017 4:33 PM

    Maybe Rhett needs a cookie, some safe space and a blankie.

    No leadership? How about when daddy has to speak for you?

  11. fmc651 says: Mar 21, 2017 4:35 PM

    Riki looks awful bad right here. I understand getting upset but not to the point you are throwing around blind accusations. Call Mike back Riki and have an adult conversation.

  12. redlikethepig says: Mar 21, 2017 4:35 PM

    Poor guy. Forced to leave the Vikings for a good contract with the 4 time Superbowl champion Giants. What a bad break.

  13. bobthebillsfan says: Mar 21, 2017 4:41 PM

    In grade school soccer we call parents like him a “hover mom”. Not sure how to refer to an angry father of an NFL tight end.

  14. tjacks7 says: Mar 21, 2017 4:41 PM

    The NFL only lets you have 53 man rosters. Not everyone can play for the purple.

  15. porkchopmoon says: Mar 21, 2017 4:41 PM

    Try contacting Norv Turner. He knows about the dumpster fire in Minnesota. He’s probably too much of a gentleman to divulge the dirt.

  16. purpleten says: Mar 21, 2017 4:45 PM

    In all of his years of playing, this is the most press Rhett Ellison has ever gotten! Gee, thanks dad!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!